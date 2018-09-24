The New Orleans City Council has signed off on the first-ever disadvantaged business enterprise program for firms with which it does business, a move that only covers a smidgen of city contract work.
The ordinance, approved unanimously last week, asks contractors to make “good faith efforts” to subcontract 35 percent of work to firms considered socially or economically disadvantaged.
The rules mostly mirror those created in 2006 for the city’s executive branch of government that were refined under Mitch Landrieu’s administration.
The executive branch awarded more than $538 million in city contracts over a recent two-year span, according to a recent report. The city will spend $647 million in 2018.
Council members paid more than $6.3 million to consultants annually for professional services this year, out of an overall council budget of $15.6 million.
Councilwoman Helena Moreno, one of the new ordinance’s sponsors, said the rules were a “first step” toward a broader refining of government policies for disadvantaged businesses, one that would build on past successes of those programs and push for improvements.
“We all know that there is a lot more work to do,” she said.
The city’s DBE program was revamped under Landrieu to remove the mayor from the city’s contracting process, prevent “pass-throughs” – sham DBE entities set up solely to help a well-established firm land a city contract – and stop other program abuses.
A pay disparity study Landrieu commissioned found that those efforts helped more minorities and women find city work. But experts also said black-owned firms could be getting twice as much public construction contract dollars than they have been, and that women-owned firms were overutilized in that area.