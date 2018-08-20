Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni pushed back Monday on a bit of political theater from last week's landfill debate, saying a document produced at a special meeting of the Jefferson Parish Council had been misrepresented by a member of the public.
At Friday's meeting, Yenni's chief operating officer, Keith Conley, told residents upset about nauseating odors emanating from the parish landfill in Waggaman that the administration did not yet know who had agreed to have the landfill accept the liquid industrial waste now believed to be the root cause of the stench.
Mikey Bowler, a critic of the administration who was involved in an unsuccessful recall effort against Yenni more than a year ago, approached the microphone next. He produced a state Department of Environmental Quality permit application submitted by the parish in 2016 asking for permission to solidify liquid waste. The application, he pointed out, bore Conley's signature.
The disclosure elicited loud jeers and laughter from the audience that packed the Parish Council chamber in the Joseph S. Yenni Building in Elmwood.
Bowler distributed copies of the application to the media, and pictures of Conley's signature were hastily posted to the social media accounts of several local news outlets.
On Monday, however, Yenni released another copy of the DEQ permit application. He highlighted portions indicating that it was an application to solidify liquid waste generated at the landfill — not to accept liquid industrial waste from offsite, the decision that has proven so controversial.
The parish stopped accepting that outside liquid waste in early July after finding out it was a likely source of hydrogen sulfide gas.
"There is no mention of liquid industrial waste in the application or the attached solidification plan," Yenni wrote on Monday. "This modification was to only solidify waste generated ON-SITE, as explained in the plan. It was NOT to accept liquid waste from outside."
It's not in dispute that the parish accepted liquid industrial waste for about a year of Yenni's administration. But the decision to do it — and who made that decision or knew about it — has drawn increasing public scrutiny as it has become clear that the fly ash used to solidify the waste can produce large amounts of hydrogen sulfide gas.
The administration contends it was not aware until recently that the waste was being accepted and solidified. It accepted the resignation of the parish's landfill engineer last month.
Yenni on Friday pledged to release more information to the council at a meeting Aug. 29, though it's not clear what that may include.
Bowler said Monday he still believes the wording in a portion of the document discussing offsite waste sources makes it relevant to the decision to collect liquid industrial waste.