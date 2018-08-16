Engineering consultants hired to evaluate the Jefferson Parish landfill in Waggaman have submitted a report detailing the extent of flooded gas wells and broken pumps in the facility’s antiquated gas- and liquid-collection systems.

But it’s an attached research paper about the problems landfills can have if they take in industrial liquid waste that will likely catch the attention of parish residents who have complained for months about a powerful stench that burns their eyes, noses and throats.

The research paper, originally presented at a conference in Kansas in May 2017, says that a key material used to solidify liquid industrial waste can create troubling amounts of pungent hydrogen sulfide when disposed of in the warm, wet, bacteria-rich conditions of a typical municipal waste landfill.

It equates the process to what happens when the gypsum in drywall decomposes in a typical city dump.

The parish landfill took in liquid industrial waste for about a year before halting the practice in early July, when odor complaints from Harahan, River Ridge and Waggaman residents reached a crescendo. The complaints began last fall.

But the persistence of the smell and news about the landfill's mechanical problems drew attention away from the issue of liquid industrial waste that the parish first identified as a possible culprit.

The parish admitted that its landfill might be the cause of some, but not all, of the foul smells, and it estimated that as much as 80 percent of the gases produced by the landfill were not being collected. That was because the landfill’s drainage system was malfunctioning so badly that many of the vertical wells that are supposed to remove the gases were flooded with liquid, called leachate, and weren’t working.

However, gas emitted from a landfill is primarily methane and usually contains very little of the foul-smelling hydrogen sulfide, which state environmental officials measured in the air and said was coming from the direction of the landfill.

+3 What's that smell? In Harahan and River Ridge, health problems from noxious stench Jefferson Parish has halted collection of liquid industrial waste at its landfill near Waggaman and is looking at other possible changes as co…

The research paper obtained Thursday by The Advocate, along with the main report by Carlson Environmental Consultants, could put a renewed focus on the role played by the liquid industrial waste the parish took in for a year.

In attaching the research paper to its draft results, Carlson noted that hydrogen sulfide emissions were found only where the liquid industrial waste was processed, and that “no ... emissions were noted outside of these areas.”

The paper notes there is a shortage of dedicated EPA-compliant disposal sites for so-called coal combustion residuals, and industry is increasingly looking to municipal landfills to dispose of them.

River Birch, which says it captures 98 percent of its landfill gases next door to the parish landfill, said last month that it took in liquid industrial waste until about 18 months ago, stopping about six months before the parish began.

+9 ​View from nearby River Birch sheds light on problems at Jefferson Parish Landfill Six months ago, landfill operator River Birch LLC began inspecting a small gas collection plant at the Jefferson Parish Landfill that it was p…

The paper also says traditional landfills typically have all seven of the conditions needed to create a problem with the rotten egg-like stench of hydrogen sulfide, which can cause health problems including neurological and respiratory effects; irritation to the eyes, nose or throat; fatigue; headaches; and nausea.

“When considering co-disposal of (municipal solid waste and coal-combustion residuals), the old adage is particularly applicable: An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” the report warns.

The best a landfill can do, the paper says, is to aggressively minimize moisture “via stringent operation and maintenance of leachate and storm water management systems.”

It’s a task the Waggaman landfill might not be up to even when it is working properly.

The primary report submitted by Carlson, the consulting firm, outlines many of the kinds of problems at the landfill previously reported and discussed by parish officials before class-action lawsuits filed against the parish severely restricted the flow of public information.

While parish officials have held off on speculating about possible solutions to the landfill's problems until Carlson's report was done, the draft report does not recommend any sweeping changes. It does not include any cost estimates or say the landfill’s leachate and gas containment systems are beyond repair.

It also does not advocate closing the landfill, a possibility that gained traction online Thursday as residents planned a protest prior to a special Parish Council meeting scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday in Elmwood.

Councilman Paul Johnston, who called the meeting along with Councilman Mark Spears, said that while any council member could make a proposal at it, the meeting is intended to be informational.

Jefferson Parish Council to hold special meeting Friday about powerful odors, landfill The Jefferson Parish Council will hold a special meeting at 2 p.m. Friday to allow residents to ask questions about the parish landfill in Wag…

If the report's findings are modest, it's a reminder that the firm was originally commissioned by the parish to study how to maximize gas collection, sale and delivery at the landfill. The latter service is now being handled by River Birch.

Among the issues the report highlights is that 16 of the pumps on 34 leachate drainage lines were either not turned on or not functioning when inspected.

“Liquids removal has not been very successful at the facility (most pumps were not in operation the days of our field assessment),” it says.

It says that in 95 of the 225 vertical wells Carlson inspected, more than half of the clusters of holes that collect gas are submerged in water. And 45 of them are completely blocked.

“With the limited amount of available perforated pipe, the additional impact created by elevated subsurface liquids severely restricts the recovery of (landfill gases),” the report states. “This has effectively reduced the ability of the gas system by at least 50 percent to collect generated gas from the landfill.”

Carlson promised to give the parish a list of vertical wells where pumps should be installed, along with a list of pumps that need to be fixed.

It said 70 of the wells had high enough levels of oxygen to suggest they were leaking at levels that would exceed state environmental regulations.