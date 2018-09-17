A cat is the reason 7,500 customers in New Orleans lost power on Monday morning, according to Entergy.
"A cat got into a substation that feeds parts of Uptown, Central City, Mid-City, and the CBD, and caused a flash when it came into contact with our equipment," Entergy said in a statement.
As of 10:20 a.m. Entergy said power has been restored to all customers. Outages spanned areas of Uptown, Central City, Mid-City and the Central Business District.
"It is unusual for a cat to get into a substation; generally, squirrels and other small animals find their way in," the company said. "Entergy installs protective devices to help keep animals out of our equipment not only to avoid power outages, but also to keep animals out of harm’s way.
"Sometimes, however, they are able to make their way around the protective devices, and when this happens, the animals unfortunately do not survive contact with high-voltage equipment."
Seemingly odd power disruptions involving Entergy have popped up over the years.
In July a mylar balloon hit power lines and caused an outage for 3,000 customers in the Warehouse District.
In January what were reported to be "metallic balloons" hit a power line in Mid-City just before kickoff of the New Orleans Saints' NFC Wild Card playoff game with the Carolina Panthers, knocking out power to more than 3,000 customers.
In August 2016, a squirrel sparked an outage for more than 3,000 customers in East Carrollton.