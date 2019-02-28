A boil water advisory in LaPlace remained in place late Thursday, a day after the area's main water line was ruptured by a private contractor, according to St. John the Baptist Parish officials.
Baileigh Rebowe Helm, the parish's communications director, said late Wednesday that the Utilities Department would shut off water pressure to LaPlace customers at about 10 p.m. to make the water line repairs.
"After exhausting all options, water customers in Laplace will be without water pressure with an expectation that it is restored in 3 to 4 hours," Helm said then.
She added that a boil water advisory would inevitably follow due to rules put in place by the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals. Following the pressure drop, the state department needed time to check water samples to make sure they were safe to drink.
On Thursday, Helm said the leak had been "substantial" and water pressure was "slowly being restored" to LaPlace after crews worked through the night Wednesday to fix the problem.
She added that the boil water advisory would likely be lifted Friday.
Officials recommended LaPlace residents disinfect their water before eating or drinking, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation by bringing water to a rolling boil and then boiling it for one full minute in a clean container.