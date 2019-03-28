Voters across the state will head to the polls on Saturday, but in the New Orleans area there are only a handful of issues on the ballot: a senior citizens property tax in New Orleans, a judgeship in Jefferson Parish, and elections for mayor and city council in Covington.
Most of those contests will be settled after the primary, but a few, including the Covington mayor and District E council races, could end up in a runoff on May 4. Several political analysts predict a low-turnout race, saying the voters most likely to show up are those who vote chronically.
The sole issue before voters in New Orleans is whether to approve a new 2-mill property tax for the local Council on Aging. The money generated would more than double the agency's current budget and allow it to provide hot meals and other services to hundreds of seniors on its waiting lists.
The owner of a $200,000 home with a homestead exemption would pay an extra $25 a year if the measure passes.
Turnout for early voting on that issue was less than 2 percent, a figure on par with other single-proposition elections in the city. Black and women voters turned out more often than their white and male counterparts, according to Ed Chervenak of the University of New Orleans’ Survey Research Center.
Looming over the issue is a political dispute between Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the New Orleans City Council, which placed the measure onto the ballot without Cantrell’s consent in a rare break with tradition.
Cantrell, through a political action committee, has urged voters to strike down the tax, calling for a more comprehensive approach to fund services for seniors and casting the Council on Aging as unaccountable to the public.
In Covington, voters will decide whether retired businessman Mark Johnson, City Councilman Rick Smith or former Mayor Candace Watkins should take the helm of the eight-square-mile city.
Each has focused their campaigns on drainage and infrastructure after the May 2016 floods exposed the city’s vulnerabilities. If elected, Johnson says he would name a city liaison to work with other parishes and the state to solve Covington’s flooding problems, while Smith has vowed to build water retention ponds and give city crews more tools to keep ditches and culverts clear.
Watkins, who served as mayor from 2003 to 2011, says the city's drainage system needs more maintenance, the design of that system generally may be faulty and that the city needs an updated master plan.
Jerry Coner, Patrick McMath and Larry Rolling are competing for two at-large council seats, while Peter Lewis is vying with Keitisha Young for the District A seat and Meghan Garcia, Mark Verret or Keith Villere are all running for the District E seat. Other council candidates ran unopposed.
The tiny Village of Sun will elect a new mayor -- Nancy Prevost Brown or Will Taley -- and three of four candidates running for aldermen: J. Brian Blackwell, Julie "Murray" Gauthier, Scott Meiners and Catherine L. Ratard.
St. Tammany voters will also decide on two fire protection parcel fees and a 3-mill property tax for parks, playgrounds and recreation centers.
In Gretna, the 24th Judicial District Court Division E race will pit a Republican prosecutor, Frank Brindisi, against a Democrat defense attorney, Christy Howley.
Voters will also decide whether to renew a 4-mill property tax for 10 years, beginning in 2021, for fire protection.
Meanwhile, voters in St. Bernard will choose between Carolon Craft and Carly Jackson for school board and “Beau” Bowman and Tina Micheu for justice of the peace.
Covington municipal races highlight March 30 elections; local fire and recreation proposals also on ballot
They will also choose whether to renew a 5-mill property tax and 1/2 cent sales tax that funds the Sheriff's Office.