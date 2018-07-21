One or more coyotes are stalking the Old Metairie neighborhoods that back up to the railroad tracks. The invaders have killed three cats and a dog in recent weeks, according to residents.

Residents aren't sure if it's a single coyote or more than one. Recent sightings have ranged from the area around Mulberry and Sena drives west to West Livingston Place.

The incursions appear to be occurring more frequently in recent days, with sightings and discoveries of pet remains in the area across the tracks from Wally Pontiff Playground raising anxiety among homeowners and pet owners.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“I have clients in these areas that are terrified, and I can’t blame them,” said Liz Serda Schneider, who owns Nonie's Pet Care in Old Metairie and has many nearby residents as customers. “It’s becoming more frequent.”

Coyotes often live on the fringes of human civilization, and sightings aren’t rare. Animal control experts say they don’t pose a problem unless they are acting aggressively, are spotted out during the day or have lost their natural fear of humans.

But residents say the persistent presence of coyotes in such a heavily populated area — they are believed to be moving along the railroad tracks — and the deaths of local pets have created a problem that must be solved.

The most recent rash of sightings began in late May, when Schneider found the head of a cat while walking clients’ dogs; later that day she found its leg. More recently, someone found a paw of a small to midsize dog, and the remains of a third cat were found Friday in the front yard of a home on Mulberry Drive.

One poster on the neighborhood Facebook group said he saw a coyote near homes that morning about 2:30 a.m.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jason Rivarde said deputies investigated a call about animal remains to make sure it wasn’t a case of animal cruelty committed by a person.

He said the Sheriff’s Office will respond to calls and assist in any situation it can, but the issue falls under the jurisdiction of the parish's animal control personnel, who have also come out to investigate and pick up animal remains.

The parish has posted literature online explaining how to use “hazing” techniques to drive coyotes away from populated areas.

Coyotes normally have a natural fear of humans and can be driven away by shouting or squirting water from a hose, for example. They can be purged from problem areas if food is made scarce and hazing techniques are used.

Robin Beaulieu, director of the Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter, said dealing with coyotes is not as simple as trapping or killing them, which can actually make the problem worse.

In a normal coyote pack, she said, the alpha male and female are the only ones breeding. If the pack is destabilized, all of the coyotes will then breed, leading to more coyotes.

“We have habitat and plentiful food sources for coyotes that do not include our domestic pets,” she said. “When a community sees a coyote in their area, they should employ hazing techniques. Coyotes share pack knowledge, so when a coyote is hazed, it brings that knowledge back to the pack and they will all stay away.”

Beaulieu said residents should leave no pet food outside; even bird feeders should be picked up overnight. Outside garbage cans should have locking tops, and excess fruit or vegetables in gardens and yards should also be picked up, she said.

Beaulieu said animal control personnel will respond to injured wildlife or cases of imminent danger, such as a coyote spotted in a yard or under a house. If a coyote shows signs of aggression, people should call 911, she said.

Schneider said she has been urging her clients to keep their animals inside and to accompany them when they are out, and even then to let them out only during the day.