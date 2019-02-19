The Jefferson Parish Water Department has issued a precautionary boil-water advisory for the entire West Bank of Jefferson Parish not including Gretna or Grand Isle.
The parish said a contractor was replacing water valves at the intersection of Ames and Lapalco boulevards and the work caused a drop in pressure at the West Bank Water Treatment Plant.
All residents are urged not to drink the water without boiling or disinfecting it first, or use bottled water. Boiled, disinfected, or bottled water should be used before drinking, ice making, brushing teeth, washing dishes and in food preparation until further notice.
Residents should boil the water for a one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a bottle or pouring it from one container to another.
Another option is disinfecting the water by mixing 1/8 teaspoon of unscented, liquid chlorine laundry bleach with one gallon of water and letting it stand for at least 30 minutes prior to consumption. Mix it thoroughly.
People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly may be at increased risk and should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers.
The Jefferson Parish Public School System said bottled water and safely prepared meals are being delivered to all impacted schools, water fountains have been shut off and hand sanitizer is being placed in restrooms.
The advisory will remain in effect until rescinded by Jefferson Parish Water Department or the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals. Bacteriological samples must be collected and analyzed from the distribution system to assure the water meets potable water standards.
Residents are urged to share this information with all other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses).
For additional information, please contact the Jefferson Parish Water Department at (504) 736-6743.