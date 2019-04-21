The St. John the Baptist Parish Library Board of Control is set to hold an “emergency meeting” Monday, following a lengthy forensic audit of unaccounted-for spending, allegations of malfeasance and other crimes, and continued contention between some employees and board members.
The meeting's agenda includes an item labeled “clarification of pay raises and overtime,” after a review of pay stubs found acting director Dana Douglas gave herself a 12 percent raise and all other employees a 4 percent raise without board approval, according to board member Maria Victoria Coy.
Disciplinary action is expected at the meeting.
This will be the first time the board has met following the completion of a forensic audit that tracked down where the library system spent its money over the past few years.
The audit followed a St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office investigation that led to the arrest of Dulce Michelen, the system’s former bookkeeper, in November.
At the time, detectives believed Michelen might have spent as much as $10,000 on unauthorized personal purchases. But that turned out to be a major underestimation, with the Sheriff's Office recently rearresting Michelen after the forensic audit showed she had actually spent around $59,000.
Many purchase orders for the library in the past simply said “cash” as the product or service being purchased.
Michelen's most recent booking was on a felony count of being a principal to computer fraud, another felony count of transactions involving proceeds of a criminal act, and money laundering. She had been booked in November on malfeasance in office, filing or maintaining false public records, bank fraud and theft.
Douglas has faced disciplinary action from the board before, getting a written warning at the board's March 11 meeting after she allegedly made an unauthorized $20,000 purchase of books.
Douglas took over as acting director in January after previous director Trina Smith was demoted to children's librarian.
The board is also set to discuss coming up with a single, agreed-upon manual of policies and procedures, after unauthorized revisions by employees over the past few years have left several versions of the manual in circulation.
The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. at the library’s Reserve branch, 170 W. 10th St.