The Bonnet Carre Spillway was opened Wednesday morning for an unprecedented third time in four years to siphon water from the Mississippi River following an extremely wet winter across the regions that feed it.

The decision to open the spillway came four months after the Mississippi first rose above 11 feet at the Carrollton gauge in New Orleans, high enough to trigger additional levee inspections.

Swollen by recent heavy rainfall, particularly in the Ohio River Valley, the river is now above 15.5 feet and rising toward the 17-foot height that the levees in the New Orleans area are designed to handle. The heights are measured against sea level.

In Baton Rouge, the river is already considered to be at moderate flood stage with a height there of more than 39 feet. It is expected to crest there around March 18 at 43 feet, about 4 feet shy of its record level.

It was only the 13th time in the nearly 90-year history of the spillway that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has used it to keep the river level low enough to avoid threatening the levees in New Orleans. But the increasing frequency and intensity of storms driven by a changing climate mean that such measures may be necessary more frequently, experts said.

“The trend is clear in recent years that the (amount of) rain is getting bigger, and the science indicates that trend will continue in a warming world,” said Deke Arndt, chief of climate monitoring at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Information.

The Bonnet Carre, built after the historic 1927 floods, is one of two spillways in the state the Corps uses to keep the river below the 17-foot height in New Orleans; it works by diverting water into Lake Pontchartrain. Its 350 bays are typically kept closed by 7,000 wooden “needles.”

The spillway is opened whenever the flow of the river reaches 1.25 million cubic feet per second, a rate that would fill the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in less than two minutes and roughly corresponds with the 17-foot river height.

Wednesday was set to be the first time in the spillway’s history that it has been used in two consecutive years; the opening also marks its most frequent use over a four-year period. The Corps opened the spillway last March and in January 2016, with each opening lasting a little more than 20 days.

That corresponds with the five wettest years on record in the upper Midwest, where many of the river’s tributaries are located, Arndt said.

“We’re on the extreme end of the scale” when it comes to precipitation, he said.

At this point, the Corps does not expect to open its second spillway, the Morganza Control Structure, which has been used only twice in history — both times when the Bonnet Carre could not divert enough water on its own. The Morganza structure is upriver from Baton Rouge.

This year’s high water comes unusually early. Three-quarters of previous openings have been later in the year.

That could potentially present more challenges down the line, as much of the Midwest has seen weeks of heavy snow and freezing temperatures. The spring thaw is usually expected at the end of March or beginning of April, which would add more water to a river that will likely still be above normal levels.