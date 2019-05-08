A Slidell man drowned earlier this week while trying to rescue his fiancée swimming in the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida coast.
The man was identified by family members as 53-year-old Maurice Cousin of Slidell, according to a report from WWL-TV.
Police said Cousin went into the water along 15817 Front beach Road Tuesday afternoon to help his fiancée who was caught in a rip current, WWL-TV reported. He was able to get her out of the water, but then he became caught.
The report said Cousin became tired and went under the water for several minutes.
Cousin was pulled from the water by bystanders, but he was unresponsive. He was transported to an area hospital were he later died.
His family said there were yellow flags on the beach, but the water wasn't rough. A yellow flag means there is a medium hazard, moderate surf and/or currents.
The address where Cousins was found is associated with a Calypso Resort and Towers, a beachfront hotel in Panama City beach.
The couple planned to get married next year. Cousins, who worked at Folgers coffee in New Orleans East, leaves behind two children.
He lived in Slidell, but he was originally from Madisonville and graduated from Covington High School.
