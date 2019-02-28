The krewes of Babylon, Chaos and Muses will each start their rolls through Uptown New Orleans a half hour earlier Thursday night due to the threat of storms.

City officials confirmed the change Thursday morning.

The earlier parades come as forecaster are predicting wet weather in the days leading up to Mardi Gras.

The National Weather Service expects some showers during the day. But more serious storms are expected to start in the evening, said Gavin Phillips, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Slidell.

The worst weather is expected to move in sometime around 7 p.m., though those storms could come at late as 9 p.m., Phillips said.

The earlier schedule means Babylon will start at 5 p.m., Chaos will begin about 5:45 p.m. and Muses will begin its roll about 6 p.m.

Rain is expected throughout the weekend leading up to Mardi Gras.

Forecasters said earlier this week the heaviest rain could come on Saturday, though they are now predicting light showers at worst when NOMTOC, Iris, Tucks and Endymion roll.

Sunday, however, could bring severe storms and heavy rain, which are expected to hit in the evening when Bacchus will be on the Uptown route, Phillips said.