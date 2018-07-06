Mayor LaToya Cantrell is considering a compromise over the city's controversial traffic cameras, a subject that figured prominently during last year's election.
Having once pledged to remove all of the dozens of cameras along the city's major thoroughfares, Cantrell said she now wants to preserve them in school zones, but only during the hours when reduced speeds are enforced to protect students arriving and departing campus.
And she could take down the rest of the cameras only in phases, so the revenue from traffic tickets wouldn't fall off all at once.
During an interview this week on a range of challenges confronting her new administration, Cantrell outlined her new stance on the subject, which jibes somewhat with recommendations her transition team made in May.
That team recommended keeping school zone cameras, but didn't say they should be turned off at certain times.
"I’m not against keeping them in school zones," Cantrell said, but added that she doesn't think running the cameras at all ours makes sense.
"I don’t think that’s fair," she said.
Cantrell's staff stressed that no decisions were final until the mayor completes her review of an analysis of the revenue generated from various types of cameras around the city. That analysis was finished only this week; Cantrell's staff has until Nov. 1 to send its budget to the City Council.
But the mayor's statements indicate how she was leaning.
Cameras near schools snap drivers going more than 20 miles per hour from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 2:45 to 4:45 p.m., times when schools take in and let out. During the rest of the day, they enforce the normal limit of 35 miles per hour.
It’s the added enforcement outside of school zone hours that Cantrell has a beef with, which is estimated to net the city roughly $9.4 million this year from stationary cameras, and $756,000 from mobile police vans equipped with cameras, according to a city's analysis.
The city is also expected to get about $5.6 million from its roughly two dozen red light cameras, which run anytime and which Cantrell also doesn’t want.
The total lost, should Cantrell scrap all cameras save for those that run during school zones: about $15.8 million.
That would leave the city in 2019 with about $4.7 million in camera revenue, just more than a fifth of its current $20.6 million traffic camera budget.
But Cantrell said a “phased approach” is also on the table, though she did not elaborate on how many cameras might be phased out at one time.
Any such plan would give City Hall the time to find money to replace what it would lose. Phasing out five red-light cameras next year while keeping all others going, for example, results in roughly a $22,000 loss, according to the city’s analysis.
Councilman Joe Giarrusso, who has been a critic of Cantrell's original promise to yank all cameras down immediately, said a gradual approach could help the city plug the New Orleans Police Department's $3.6 million deficit and help meet the mounting needs of other city departments.
"The phased-in approach makes more sense," he said Friday, adding that the public's attitude about the cameras could change with time, particularly if the city dedicates traffic camera revenue solely to issues New Orleanians most care about, like the criminal justice system and fixing streets.
If most cameras are yanked all at once, "How do we make up that revenue?" he said.
Cantrell also took issue this week with the quarter of camera revenue the city forfeits to its private contractor, American Traffic Solutions, though she stopped short of saying the city would for sure end its deal with that company.
The Arizona-based firm is expected to get at least $6.8 million in 2018, bringing a $27 million camera budget to $20.6 million.
The mayor’s stance on the cameras has evolved over the course of her election campaign and tenure. Last year, she said she was skeptical that putting the cameras near schools would make children safer.
But residents she’s talked to in the months since seem more willing to keep them in school zones, she said this week. So was her transition team.
“Because you can kind of rationalize it as it relates to schools,” Cantrell said.
“But if that’s the case, I do not think believe that they should be operating 24/7. They should be during the period identified within that zone.”