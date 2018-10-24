A few years ago, Kalle Sauerland grew tired of the political conflicts between boxing promoters and television networks that frequently barred the world’s best prizefighters from facing each other.

So the German prizefight promoter and his business partners launched what he describes as “Game of Thrones meets boxing” — the World Boxing Super Series, which comes to the University of New Orleans’ Lakefront Arena on Saturday night.

At the beginning of its second season, the WBSS’ organizers have arranged single-elimination tournaments in three weight classes, each featuring eight of each divisions' champions or top worldwide contenders.

Undefeated New Orleans native Regis Prograis is competing in his hometown in the 140-pound tournament. He squares off with England’s one-loss, former world title-holder Terry Flanagan in the quarterfinals, which began earlier this month in Japan and conclude later in Scotland.

If Prograis beats Flanagan and then survives the semis and the final, he will possess championship belts from three of boxing’s four major sanctioning organizations as well as a trophy named after arguably the best prizefighter ever, Muhammad Ali.

If he falters, he will have been victimized by a grueling tournament format designed to force its champion to triumph three times in about a year against highly-rated competition from around the globe — all to prove that he truly controls the class.

The format doesn’t allow the sabbaticals some big-name fighters have taken for various reasons, with the semifinals planned to start in the spring and the final set to occur within 10 to 12 months — not only in the 140-pound tournament, but also for simultaneous ones in the 118-pound and the 200-pound divisions.

It also wouldn’t allow the quarterfinal victors to handpick an easy opponent for their next outing. In the case of Prograis and Flanagan, who are fighting for Prograis’ diamond belt from the World Boxing Council, the winner would next face Belarus’ Kiryl Relikh. Relikh defended his World Boxing Association title in an Oct. 7 quarterfinal by outscoring Russia’s Eduard Troyanovsky in Yokohama.

The winner of that semi would then face whoever cleared the other side of the bracket, comprised of Scotland’s Josh Taylor, Ohio’s Ryan Martin, Russia’s Ivan Baranchyk and Sweden’s Anthony Yigit. Yigit and Baranchyk meet in the first half of Saturday’s doubleheader at UNO, with Taylor and Martin set to duke it out Nov. 3 in Glasgow, Scotland.

That finalist would bring an International Boxing Federation championship into the title match. That belt, the ones from the WBA and WBC, and the Ali Trophy would all be on the line.

So would a believable claim of being the best around at that weight.

The concept was a hit overseas in its first season, which began last year and culminated a few months ago.

The final won by Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk in July in the 200-pound class drew 27,000 people to an arena in Moscow — a sensational live audience for a sport that doesn’t always pack buildings, said Leon Margules, a Tulane University alum and consultant for tournament organizer Comosa.

Promoter Margules finally puts on a show in New Orleans Leon Margules has handled the legal end of boxing for some of the sports’ major movers and shakers for more than a quarter-century.

Margules said the final won by Callum Smith last month in Saudi Arabia drew similarly well.

Sauerland — the chief boxing officer of tournament organizer Comosa — bets WBSS also takes off in the U.S.

“We’re confident our brand stands for the best versus the best, and that concept has always captured American sports fans,” Sauerland said.

Some of the sights, sounds and themes that dominate the series’ bouts may strike spectators as familiar.

The anthem that participants walk into resembles the orchestral music that serenades teams as they take the pitch during the immensely popular UEFA Champions League — a nod to the soccer tournament that inspired the WBSS and involves the champs and contenders of England’s, Italy’s, Germany’s, Spain’s and France’s high-powered leagues eliminating each other.

After initially walking to a platform, WBSS pugilists then head to the ring at the same time as their opponents rather than one after the other. Sauerland said those scenes are meant to evoke two images.

One is the image of soccer teams from differing countries marching onto the pitch at the same time during the Champions League and the FIFA World Cup. The Ali Trophy even resembles the World Cup in shape and color, though its size is more similar to the larger Champions League prize.

The other image: Roman gladiators entering the Coliseum together. The Coliseum also receives tribute as well in the WBSS’ circular seating setup, which differs from typical box-style stands at prizefights, Sauerland said.

Others are less familiar. Lights surrounding WBSS rings from above and below are arranged to create a sort of holographic cage meant to look like the Ali Trophy. Fans in the arena can watch slickly produced documentaries profiling the boxers as they wait for the fights to begin.

“After this show, you’ll go to other boxing shows and try to compare,” said Kerry Daigle, a boxing promoter from Opelousas. “But you won’t be able to. They won’t compare.”

One final aspect of the WBSS that may not be familiar to many U.S. sports fans: the online streaming app DAZN, pronounced “Da Zone.” DAZN purchased the rights to air the tournament in a multi-million dollar deal, after its first season wasn’t aired in the U.S.

DAZN’s rise has been meteoric. Its creators recently spent hundreds of millions of dollars to strike an exclusive broadcasting deal with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez — the world middleweight champion and Mexican superstar — and got into business with top British promoter Eddie Hearn, whose stable of fighters includes heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

They made those moves as Premier Boxing Champions — backed by Floyd Mayweather rep Al Haymon — and Bob Arum’s Top Rank promotion stepped up its offering on networks such as ESPN, its ESPN+ streaming service, and Fox.

The field was so crowded that longtime stalwart HBO will essentially abandon boxing broadcasts at the end of October.

DAZN and its ilk are primarily attracting users with fees that are paltry when compared to the cost of HBO’s pay-per-view fights.

DAZN costs $10 a month — $120 a year. That’s just $20 more than it cost to watch Alvarez take Gennady Golovkin’s titles by a split decision in September.

“It’s a better time for the customer,” New Orleans fight promoter Les Bonano said. “These fees are a little more realistic than the price for one pay-per-view fight.”

Tickets to Saturday's fights can be purchased at worldboxingsuperseries.com. DAZN can be downloaded for mobile and Internet TV devices.