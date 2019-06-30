Lloyd R. Dupré, who helped run a family-owned dairy farm that once occupied the Kenner site where Louis Armstrong International Airport now sits, and who later was an executive at the Housing Authority of New Orleans, died Wednesday at his New Orleans home. He was 92.
The farm was Pecan Grove Dairy, which his father, Arthur Dupré Sr., established in 1905. Lloyd Dupré, a native of Jefferson, spent his childhood on that farm.
When Lloyd was a teenager, the elder Dupré pulled his son out of high school to help run the business. He later earned a GED.
The federal government expropriated the land for military use when the United States entered World War II, so the dairy was relocated to New Orleans’ 7th Ward. As a result, after more than three decades as a milk producer and distributor, Pecan Grove Dairy became a distributor, specializing in home delivery, said his son, Michael John Dupré.
The 7th Ward site, between Law and North Dorgenois streets, is now part of the St. Augustine High School campus.
In an interview with the family, Lydia Boutte, a former customer, said it was a point of neighborhood pride to have the dairy there.
Lloyd Dupré and his brothers, Emilo and Marcel Dupré, bought Pecan Grove Dairy from their father in 1959. They continued to operate the dairy until the state Milk Commission allowed out-of-state milk to be sold in Louisiana.
That action let supermarket chains undercut Pecan Grove Dairy’s prices, so the Dupré brothers left the business in 1973 after selling the routes to the drivers who had operated them, Michael Dupré said.
Lloyd Dupré then joined the staff of the Housing Authority of New Orleans, where he managed the Desire and St. Thomas public housing complexes and the scattered-site housing program, his son said. He retired in 1991.
While at HANO, he served as a loaned executive for the United Way, part of a cadre of volunteers who encouraged local businesses to participate in the annual United Way campaigns.
Dupré was a founding member of the Downtowners’ Club and a parishioner of Transfiguration of Our Lord Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife, Beverly Brown Dupré; a son, Michael John Dupré of Houston; a daughter, Deirdre Ann Dupré of Chicago; and two grandchildren.
A Mass will be said Saturday at 11 a.m. in St. Katharine Drexel Chapel on the Xavier University campus. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Burial will be in St. Louis Cemetery No. 3, 3421 Esplanade Ave. Duplain W. Rhodes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.