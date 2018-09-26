The Regional Transit Authority announced this week it will extend its Canal Street streetcar lines along the riverfront, a move that will allow locals and tourists to move seamlessly through the most popular parts of town 24 hours a day.
The two lines start in Mid-City and currently take riders to the foot of Canal Street near Harrah’s Casino.
Starting Sunday, both lines will extend their routes to Esplanade Avenue and North Peters Street and will run around the clock. The Riverfront streetcar line, which stops running about midnight, will be temporarily replaced by the extended Canal Street lines.
The changes will be a money-saver for riders who currently pay 25 cents to transfer between the Canal and Riverfront lines.
In announcing the move this week, the RTA said the extended line would largely benefit hospitality workers who commute to jobs in the French Quarter’s restaurants and hotels.
“Hospitality workers have been asking for better late-night service, and the RTA is sensitive to the transportation needs of this community,” said Taslin Alfonzo, a spokeswoman for Transdev, the company that operates the RTA’s transit lines.
But Meg Maloney of the New Orleans Hospitality Workers Committee said those streetcar lines, which are very expensive to build, are most heavily used by tourists.
“It really just looks like they are using hospitality workers as a front to expand streetcars for tourists,” she said. "Every single one of us has stated that we oppose more streetcar expansion. We want more buses on the roads, and we want them in areas where low-income people are."
The workers group has long pressed the RTA for better service to underserved areas of the city where low-wage employees are most likely to live, such as New Orleans East. It has received support from other housing and transit advocacy groups who say better transit can connect low-income residents to jobs and other opportunities.
The RTA responded to that pressure last year by improving late-night bus service in New Orleans East on four lines and extending evening trips on its Kenner Loop line to stop at Williams Boulevard and Airline Drive in Kenner.
Separately, starting Sunday the agency will extend its No. 39 Tulane Avenue line to Causeway Boulevard and Jefferson Highway, and it will start running its No. 16 South Claiborne Avenue line 24 hours day.
The RTA has already sidelined part of the Riverfront line to clear the way for the redevelopment of the former World Trade Center at the foot of Canal Street into a Four Seasons Hotel.
The agency hasn't decided whether to continue the Canal line extensions once the Four Seasons construction is finished in 2020, though it will resume the Riverfront line’s service to the stops it had suspended because of the work on the hotel.