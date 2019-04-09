LaPlace prides itself on being the “andouille capital of the world,” but talk on the sausage subject has been a little tense lately, as the St. John the Baptist Parish Council considered canceling the parish’s signature fall Andouille Festival.
But the council put those fears firmly to rest at its meeting Tuesday night, with the cancellation request by Councilman Larry Sorapuru failing for lack of a second.
Parish President Natalie Robottom and the other council members did acknowledge that the parish needs to do better in putting on the festival, which will mark its 46th year next fall.
St. John Parish currently loses over $100,000 a year putting on the Andouille Festival.
Robottom said the parish is looking at reducing the number of bands, reducing the number of employees and pushing for more sponsorship at the festival, but that still won’t be enough to turn a profit. But that’s not a problem, she said, because it’s not the point.
“It’s unlikely the festival will ever create a surplus,” Robottom said. “It’s just not possible.”
She said the goal of the festival is to provide an economic boost to the community, especially civic organizations like the Lions and Rotary Clubs. Robottom also noted that hotel stays go up during the festival.
Councilmember Jaclyn Hotard Gaudet added it’s not just St. John that deals with losing money on festivals. She reached out to other local municipalities, with every one saying their festival comes out to a loss, she said.
Gaudet said she’s attended the festival since she was 5 years old, though, and that the event means much more than just the bottom line.
“I think it would be a doing a disservice to the community just to entertain canceling,” Gaudet said.
Sorapuru disagreed, saying he’s as big a fan of the festival as anyone else, but the parish has too many problems to be losing money on a festival. “We didn’t get elected to be Andouille Fest activists,” he said.
Sorapuru added he “can’t sleep at night” knowing the parish pays employees $60,000 for the three-day festival when “people are climbing down my back” about drainage problems in parts of the parish.
Sorapuru suggested paying those employees $100,000 over those three days, instead, but have them fix problems in the parish.
He also suggested the festival should continue with a nonprofit putting it on. Robottom said that would be unreasonable, since no one would take on the festival because it’s losing money.
Parish government hasn’t always put on the Andouille Festival, though, with the first official “St. John the Baptist Parish Andouille Festival” not being held in October 1994.
Before that, it was put on by the LaPlace Fire Department, which started the festival as a fund-raising project at the LaPlace Drag Strip in 1972 — the same year former Gov. Edwin Edwards declared LaPlace the “andouille capital of the world.”
The Fire Department sold the festival to private ownership in 1989, at which time it was moved to St. Charles Parish. The main owner, Mike Norton, offered the festival rights back to St. John Parish at no cost in 1993, which brought the festival back to LaPlace outside the Percy Hebert government building in 1994.
The festival is now held at the Parish Community Center on U.S. 51.
Council Chairman Thomas Malik said it was the obvious right move to keep the Andouille Festival going, since St. John Parish is the only place in the world where someone can get andouille.
Or, at least, what he considers andouille.
“Sure, you can get that fake stuff in New York with the potatoes in it,” he said.