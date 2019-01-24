On Saturday, parishioners of St. Augustine Catholic Church will join with neighbors in the Treme neighborhood to say goodbye to the Rev. Jerome LeDoux, the popular priest who died earlier this month at age 88.

A Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., followed by a procession and celebration of LeDoux's life from noon to 4 p.m.

The procession will start at the church, 1210 Gov. Nicholls St., and will go around the Treme neighborhood, ending with a tribute at the Tomb of the Unknown Slave outside the church.

The crowd will then move into the churchyard for performances and remembrances by singers and musicians, along with Mardi Gras Indians, baby dolls, and Congo Square Preservation Society drummers and dancers.