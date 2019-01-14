A community in New Orleans East remains in shock as neighbors struggle to deal with the killing Saturday night of a 9-year-old girl, who police say was shot by a 12-year-old relative.
Legal sources familiar with the case said the shooter was the girl’s brother.
The Orleans Parish Coroner identified the dead girl as Alisia Williams, whom police found just after 11 p.m. Saturday, lying on the floor of a room in the Bundy Apartments complex, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
She was taken to a hospital where she died, the New Orleans Police Department said.
Police announced an arrest in the case Sunday night, and on Monday they identified the suspect — a 12-year-old boy.
He remains in custody, booked on one count of negligent homicide.
Mary Hawkins, a 46-year-old neighbor at Bundy Apartments in the 6700 block of Bundy Road, said that while the news is tragic, it’s a consequence of what she described as an uptick of violence in the neighborhood.
"It's frightening," she said.
Hawkins, who said she didn’t know Williams personally, added that it’s common to hear young kids and teenagers bragging that they are “packing” guns, which has left her in constant fear for her own safety and the safety of the children who live in the apartment complex.
J.J. Smith, another resident at the apartment complex, said his nieces used to run around and play with Williams, whom he remembered as an active, happy girl.
"She didn't deserve it," said Smith, 22. "Whatever the outcome is, she didn't deserve it."
As for the boy accused of shooting Williams, he remains in custody and will be tried as a juvenile, according to Ken Daley, spokesman for the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office.
Daley said the boy cannot be transferred to the adult court system because he was booked with negligent homicide rather than something more serious.
A juvenile court judge presided over a hearing on Monday to determine whether there was probable cause for her brother’s charge, negligent homicide.
Details from the hearing are confidential, given the age of the juvenile and the crime he is charged with. But if the judge determined that there was probable cause, then the judge would also determine whether the child should continue to be held in custody in the Youth Study Center, the city-owned facility in Gentilly that holds juveniles until trial.
Eventually, the child could either be placed under the jurisdiction of Families in Need of Services until age 18 or he could be placed in a secure-care, state-run juvenile facility until the age of 21. Despite the gravity of the crime, no child can be charged as an adult in Louisiana unless he is age 14 or older.
Officials have not yet set a court hearing to determine whether the boy will remain in state custody at a juvenile detention center or be released to his family to await the outcome of the case. A date for that hearing should be set by Wednesday, Daley said.
And at the apartment where the shooting took place, Hawkins said she’s just ready for the violence to stop.
"She was 9 years old," Hawkins said. "She hasn't even had a chance to live her little life."
Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas contributed to this report.