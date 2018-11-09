New Orleans City Council members opened a week of budget hearings on Friday with tough criticism of Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration for failing to increase funding for catch basin cleanings in the coming year.
The lack of new money for catch basin crews is a particular sticking point for council members in light of Cantrell's plans to ensure the Department of Public Works would fully staff its parking enforcement division in hopes of boosting revenue through tickets.
The push by the council to boost the budget for the Department of Public Works appears to portend a more contentious series of discussions on the budget than the city has seen in recent years, with council members fighting to put their own stamp on the spending plan.
The Cantrell administration has proposed spending about $1.3 million less on Public Works next year. Council members are seeking more funding for catch basins to be cleaned, potholes filled in and an increase in other repairs handled by the department.
"Almost every other department is coming to us to ask for more money and the Department of Public Works is coming to us asking for less," said Councilman Joe Giarrusso, who chairs the council’s Public Works Committee.
"I don’t see any materials that say all 68,000 catch basins have been cleaned and all interior piping is being cleaned," he said. "How are we going to address that with less money?"
Giarrusso said after the hearing that he would not be against the idea of increasing the Public Works budget over the objections of the Cantrell administration when the council adopts a final version of the plan later this month.
Clogged catch basins and pipes, which are the responsibility of Public Works, have been blamed for contributing to the 2017 flooding.
Administration officials defended their plan, noting that Public Works will come in under its current budget at the end of the year.
Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño noted that Public Works said that before he provides more money to the department he wants a more thorough review of its costs.
"I think a lot of these problems came from just throwing money at it and hope that it gets done," Montaño said.
"But money is a resource you need to solve a problem," Giarrusso said.
Montaño said catch basin cleanings are currently bottlenecked by a lack of employees, which drew more questions from Councilman Jason Williams.
More “money would be paying more people to do more,” he said.
Several council members said it was particularly tone deaf for the administration to leave the catch basin funding flat even as the department beefed up the number of parking enforcement officers who ticket illegally parked vehicles.
“It’s sending a bizarre message out there because I think the priority to the public has always been on the catch basin side,” Councilwoman Helena Moreno said.