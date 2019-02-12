As a child, Madeleine Albright came face to face with the tyranny of fascism.
Her family fled Czechoslovakia after Adolf Hitler ordered German troops to occupy the country in 1939 and once again after Czechoslovakia fell under the control of the Soviet Union in 1948. The family went to the United States and settled in Denver.
Albright, who in 1997 became the first female secretary of state in U.S. history, spoke to an overflow crowd at Tulane University’s Dixon Concert Hall on Tuesday night to promote her most recent book and warn that autocratic governments are making a comeback around the world.
What concerns her is that heavy-handed leaders in Egypt, Turkey, Venezuela, Hungary and elsewhere have taken power through elections and then used undemocratic means to consolidate their control.
President Donald Trump, she said, has sought to divide people in this country rather than bring them together and has attacked the press and an independent judiciary, which she said stand as hallmarks of a democratic system.
But the president is not a fascist, she said.
“He’s the least democratic president we’ve had in modern American history,” is how she put it. “We cannot normalize what is going on.”
Albright was the second secretary of state under President Bill Clinton, from 1997 to 2001. Her most recent book, published last year, is titled "Fascism: A Warning."
Albright, 81, was relaxed, funny and in command as she took questions from Walter Isaacson, a best-selling author and former journalist who teaches at Tulane. Later she took questions from the crowd. (A protester swore at her and tried to shout her down as the event ended.)
Isaacson noted that he once asked Albright for advice for his daughter. "Learn to interrupt," she said. The crowd laughed.
The crowd also laughed when she said she first naturalized American citizens at Thomas Jefferson’s home Monticello on July 4, 2000, and said, “I figured that I had his job and could do it.” (Jefferson was secretary of state under President George Washington.)
But Albright turned serious when she talked about fascism. She cited Benito Mussolini, the Italian leader, as the first fascist leader. “I am always right. I am never wrong,” Albright quoted Mussolini as saying.
She also quoted from Mussolini’s allegory that if you pluck a chicken one feather at a time, people don’t notice.
“There’s a lot of feather plucking going on today,” she said, and added, “By the way, you can’t say those two words fast together.” The crowd laughed again.
Albright also was serious when she defined fascism after noting that people throw the term around loosely. “It is not an ideology,” she said. “It is a process for getting and taking power.”
Albright added that fascists typically scapegoat a small group of people in a country where that message resonates.
Fascist leaders think they are above the law and are “defined by using violence to obtain and keep power,” she said. She added, “You may have noticed there are no women fascist leaders.”
Albright had an eventful day in New Orleans on Tuesday.
She guest-lectured to Isaacson’s class on the history of the digital revolution.
“She was absolutely fascinating,” said Brendan Cuti, a sophomore. “She also had a lot of super funny anecdotes.”
After the class, Albright told Isaacson that she wanted to get a bowl of gumbo.
He took her to the High Hat Cafe near the Tulane campus.
“It was delish!” she said.