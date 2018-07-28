The Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans said it plans to replace leaking hydrants along a water main that serves Venetian Isles. It said this work will require a precautionary boil water advisory for a period beginning this week for residents and businesses east of, and including, Textron Marine & Land Systems on Chef Menteur Highway.
Residents in the area may be without water for the duration of the repairs.
Combining repairs of several hydrants will reduce the impact of the repairs and the potential number of future boil water advisories for that area, the agency said.
After the S&WB identifies the specific repairs to be done, it will notify the public before the boil water advisory goes into effect. Meanwhile, crews will be ready to respond to any emergency that causes a sudden drop in water pressure.
Anyone with questions may call (504) 529-2837.