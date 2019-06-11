A day before her life and legacy was honored at a New Orleans burial mass, legendary Creole cuisine chef Leah Chase offered words of wisdom on television screens around the country as a guest on a Bravo television series.

Chase and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell were filmed last year when the cast of the Real Housewives of Potomac visited New Orleans and Dooky Chase Restaurant for one cast member’s father’s birthday.

The episode aired Sunday, roughly a week after Chase passed away at age 96 and a day before she was laid to rest after a ceremony at St. Peter Claver in Treme.

In the episode, Chase shared a cup of gumbo with the series' cast in her iconic Treme restaurant, one of the only places in New Orleans where civil rights leaders could discuss strategy over Creole dishes in the 1950s and 1960s.

The New Orleans Queen of Creole Cuisine made sure to offer some uplifting words in her posthumous airtime.

“Y’all are beautiful ladies. Look in the mirror every day, and say to yourself: I am the prize,” she tells cast member Gizelle Bryant, whose father, Curtis Graves, was celebrating his 80th birthday, and member Candiace Dillard.

Earlier, when Dillard said hello, Chase quipped, “They just trying to make me look bad. Go sit down,” another reference to the women’s polished appearance that sparked chuckles.

Bryant, whose family is from New Orleans, later congratulated Cantrell on being the city’s first female mayor, a victory Chase said proves something about New Orleans how much the city has progressed.

“We work together; everybody,” she said.

