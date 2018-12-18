Write a snarky message -- get viral fame. Rinse. Repeat.
After a Mandeville woman's inflatable dragon Christmas display drew a scathing, anonymous note from a neighbor, the story of the display has been shared far and wide.
Diana Rowland posted an image on Friday after receiving the note about her dragons. It did not identify the sender, but said the display was only "marginally acceptable" during a Halloween setting, and "totally inappropriate" at Christmas.
Our dragon holiday display got fan mail! (And apparently the "true meaning of Christmas" involves judgmental bullshit?) 😂 pic.twitter.com/7NLZKkEW2x— Diana Rowland (@dianarowland) December 15, 2018
"It makes your neighbors wonder if you are involved in a demonic cult. Please consider removing the dragons," the note continued. "May God bless you and help you to know the true meaning of Christmas."
Rowland's initial post was retweeted nearly 10,000 times, with subsequent posts also going viral. One of her tweets, feigning confusion, asked if the note meant she should add more dragons.
So she did.
An update to yesterday's tweet re the letter I received from an anonymous, judgy-mcjudgyface neighbor who disapproved of my dragon display and asked me to consider removing them: I have added more dragons. pic.twitter.com/OxsFQs5yQ1— Diana Rowland (@dianarowland) December 16, 2018
As of Tuesday morning that message had been retweeted more than 21,000 times, with 105,000 likes.
"Game of Thrones" author George R. R. Martin, the mind behind the mega-popular book and TV series heavy on dragons itself, shared the story on his Twitter account.
The story has prompted others to share images of their own decorations that and angered neighbors, as well as calls for a GoFundMe campaign to help her build out the display further. Rowland declined the offer, but suggested donations should go to the charity of their choice "in honor of MY DRAGON ARMY."
One person shared their donation, a which went to foster abandoned penguin chicks in South Africa.
Your Dragon Army™ will now help to savely foster abandoned penguin chicks in South Africa! pic.twitter.com/NjgFIqWSyk— Gemeinhorn 🦄 (@Blunicorn) December 16, 2018