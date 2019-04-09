The Bureau of Governmental Research is urging New Orleans voters to approve a measure that would shift how tax money is distributed among the city's parks and recreation agencies, arguing that the plan would improve services without raising taxes.
At issue for voters on May 4 is a plan to extend through 2040 a 6.31-mill tax that supports recreation agencies and redistribute that revenue, roughly $21.7 million a year, which currently goes to the Audubon Commission, the Department of Parks and Parkway and the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission.
If the ballot measure is approved, the amount going to the Audubon Commission would be sharply reduced, while Parks and Parkways and NORDC would see increases. New Orleans City Park would receive some property tax revenue for the first time in its history.
In a report released Tuesday, BGR, a nonpartisan policy group, urged Orleans Parish voters to support the ballot proposal, saying that it will help support several different entities that are important to city residents and visitors.
"New Orleans’ parks and recreation facilities support citizens’ quality of life. They also draw many visitors from around the region and beyond. But the existing property taxes fund too narrow a range of entities and purposes," BGR said. "The proposition gives voters a chance to rebalance the tax revenue."
In 2014, voters soundly rejected Audubon’s attempt to reap an additional $2 million annually over 50 years to help cover the Audubon Zoo and Aquarium of the Americas’ operations. That plan would have raised the combined 3.31 mills Audubon now gets for those two facilities to 4.2 mills.
Under the May 4 ballot proposal, Audubon and NORDC would each get 1.95 mills of the 6.31-mill tax, bringing each one roughly $6.4 million a year at current property valuations. That means Audubon will lose about $4.5 million a year that it gets at present, while NORDC will gain $1.6 million a year.
Parks and Parkways will receive 1.8 mills, or roughly $6.2 million, an increase of about $1 million. City Park will receive 0.61 mills, or about $2.1 million.
If approved, the redistribution would take effect on Jan. 1, 2021, and run for 20 years.
Homeowners would continue to pay $63.10 in parks and recreation taxes for each $100,000 of property value above the $75,000 homestead exemption. Commercial property owners would continue to pay $88.34 per $100,000 of property value.
In its report, BGR praised the parks agencies for proposing the redistribution and for coming up with a 20-year cooperative endeavor agreement that binds the agencies to certain commitments if the tax is approved by voters.
For example, Audubon would commit to offering free admission a few days a month for Orleans Parish residents at its various facilities, and all the agencies would commit to coming up with a 10-year master plan for parks, green spaces and recreation.
Still, BGR urged city officials to monitor how the agencies spend their money under the 20-year plan.
BGR noted that the scope and funding for the master plan remain unclear, and that it will be up to the city to ensure that the agencies develop an appropriate plan and manage their funding properly.
Under the cooperative endeavor agreement, the agencies will report annually to the mayor and City Council on how the millage money is spent.
Audubon expects to be able to absorb much of its loss once the bond debt on the Aquarium is paid off in 2021, Audubon Executive Vice President and General Counsel Rebecca Dietz said in an interview.
Audubon has said it will spend its remaining money on conservation education programs, daily upkeep and security at its facilities.
City Park officials have said they would spend the newfound money on security at the park and replacing equipment, among other needs. NORDC would purchase a new aerial bucket truck and hire new staff, while Parks and Parkways would also hire new staff.
In addition to BGR, the proposal has drawn the support of the mayor and her political action committee, Action New Orleans; the Botanical Garden Foundation; NOLA Tree Park; and several neighborhood organizations, according to the Together for Parks Alliance, a political action committee formed to back the tax measure.
Early voting for the May 4 election begins April 20.