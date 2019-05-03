The broken water main that was gushed water onto Claiborne Avenue and neighborhoods near Soniat Street for more than 12 hours is being repaired and tests are being conducted to see if a boil water advisory for Uptown can be lifted, according to the Sewerage & Water Board.

The main broke early Friday morning, flooding nearby streets and causing a dramatic water pressure drop throughout the area. The pressure drop triggered a boil water advisory for the entire Uptown area.

Crews worked at the site all day but were unable to stabilize the pressure for hours. That was, in part, because of uncertainty about which of two parallel pipes had broken and in part because the ancient valves that control the flow within them were unable to be shut completely.

In the end, the problem was with the 30-inch, 114-year-old pipe that crews originally suspected was the problem, S&WB spokesman Rich Rainey said. That pipe provides water to the nearby neighborhoods.

But crews were finally able to shut off the water and begin repairs, S&WB officials said.

Samples of water are now being collected to be tested for contaminants, which usually takes 24 hours. If those tests come back clean, the boil water advisory could be lifted tomorrow.