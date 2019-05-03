The broken water main that was gushed water onto Claiborne Avenue and neighborhoods near Soniat Street for more than 12 hours is being repaired and tests are being conducted to see if a boil water advisory for Uptown can be lifted, according to the Sewerage & Water Board.
The main broke early Friday morning, flooding nearby streets and causing a dramatic water pressure drop throughout the area. The pressure drop triggered a boil water advisory for the entire Uptown area.
Crews worked at the site all day but were unable to stabilize the pressure for hours. That was, in part, because of uncertainty about which of two parallel pipes had broken and in part because the ancient valves that control the flow within them were unable to be shut completely.
Can't see video below? Click here.
In the end, the problem was with the 30-inch, 114-year-old pipe that crews originally suspected was the problem, S&WB spokesman Rich Rainey said. That pipe provides water to the nearby neighborhoods.
The Sewerage & Water Board is still trying to fix a water main that broke on Claiborne Avenue early Friday morning, leaving streets floode…
But crews were finally able to shut off the water and begin repairs, S&WB officials said.
Samples of water are now being collected to be tested for contaminants, which usually takes 24 hours. If those tests come back clean, the boil water advisory could be lifted tomorrow.
So you're under a boil water advisory?
Close
Lillie Dodd, 12, dumps water out of her boot after she walked across Claiborne Avenue near where a water main break caused street flooding in New Orleans on Friday, May 3, 2019.
Employees of the Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans work to drain water flooding Upperline Street and South Claiborne Avenue after a water main break, Friday, May 3, 2019, in New Orleans, La. ORG XMIT: BAT1905031222243548
Crews at the scene on Claiborne Avenue where a water main break caused street flooding in New Orleans on Friday, May 3, 2019.
Uptown residents take a look at the flooding at the intersection of Robert Street and Cucullu Street after a water main break, Friday, May 3, 2019, in New Orleans, La.
Water boils out of the ground at the location on Claiborne Avenue where a water main break caused street flooding in New Orleans on Friday, May 3, 2019.
Crews at the scene on Claiborne Avenue where a water main break caused street flooding in New Orleans on Friday, May 3, 2019.
Sewerage & Water Board employees at the scene on Claiborne Avenue where a water main break caused street flooding in New Orleans on Friday, May 3, 2019.
A blue tile street sign for Soniat Street is underwater near where a main break caused street flooding in New Orleans on Friday, May 3, 2019.
TJ Bush, a student at Newman High School, sits in his car that stalled as he was driving near Claiborne Avenue where a water main break caused street flooding in New Orleans on Friday, May 3, 2019.
Residents observe Claiborne Avenue where a water main break caused street flooding in New Orleans on Friday, May 3, 2019.
Sewerage & Water Board employees at the scene on Claiborne Avenue where a water main break caused street flooding in New Orleans on Friday, May 3, 2019.
TJ Bush, a student at Newman High School, sits in his car that stalled as he was driving near Claiborne Avenue where a water main break caused street flooding in New Orleans on Friday, May 3, 2019.
The Community Coffee shop on the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Magazine Street closed due to a water boil advisory issued after a water main break, Friday, May 3, 2019, in New Orleans, La.
Ochsner Baptist Hospital on Claiborne Avenue near where a water main break caused street flooding in New Orleans on Friday, May 3, 2019.
Residents walk the sidewalk near Claiborne Avenue where a water main break caused street flooding in New Orleans on Friday, May 3, 2019.
Sewerage & Water Board employees at the scene on Claiborne Avenue where a water main break caused street flooding in New Orleans on Friday, May 3, 2019.
Lillie Dodd, 12, and her brother, Owen, 13, skip rocks on the water flowing over Claiborne Avenue near where a water main break caused street flooding in New Orleans on Friday, May 3, 2019.
A Sewerage & Water Board cone near the scene on Claiborne Avenue where a water main break caused street flooding in New Orleans on Friday, May 3, 2019.
An employee of the Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans looks at the flooding on South Claiborne Avenue after a water main break, Friday, May 3, 2019, in New Orleans, La.
Uptown residents assess the flooding at the intersection of Robert Street and Cucullu Street after a water main break, Friday, May 3, 2019, in New Orleans, La.
De La Salle High School is one of many schools closed due to a water main break uptown, Friday, May 3, 2019, in New Orleans, La.
Follow Jeff Adelson on Twitter, @jadelson.