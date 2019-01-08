Amid news that New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison is leaving his post to become Baltimore's newest police chief, former Mayor Mitch Landrieu and members of the New Orleans City Council weighed in Tuesday on Harrison's tenure.
"I thought he was a great chief for the city. He did, I thought, a spectacular job of taking us through the rigors of the consent decree," Landrieu said, referring to the city's 2012 reform agreement with the federal government.
"Not every chief functions well under a consent decree. They’re very difficult and they’re very onerous," he said. "This is Baltimore’s gain, because he’s really excellent at that."
Landrieu said picking a new police chief would be an inherently personal decision for his successor, Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
"It is really an important decision, but it’s very personal to a mayor. Whoever she chooses has got to be someone that has her full confidence," he said. "I’m sure she’ll have her set of criteria. I feel very comfortable, though, that we left a Police Department that is dramatically different from the one we inherited eight years ago."
City Council President Jason Williams said Harrison was the "perfect person to usher us through probably one of the toughest times," as the police department continues reforms under a 2012 reform agreement with the federal government, called a consent decree.
"Consent decrees are super tough to work through, enforce and find some level of commitment for in the department. He did that," Williams said. "He did it so well, that he got the entire department to not just institute the changes, but embrace them, and do more than the consent decree required."
City Council Vice President Helena Moreno said she was sad to see Harrison leave.
Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh "has made a wise choice in hiring Chief Harrison," she said. "He's the right man for the job. New Orleans' loss is Baltimore's gain."
And Councilman Joe Giarrusso said Harrison's departure for Baltimore shows that he is seen across the country as a top-tier professional in his field.
"The fact that he was recruited to Baltimore shows that his work has not only been recognized locally, but nationally as well," Giarrusso said. "I hope that with his departure, we continue to make progress on the consent decree.”
Harrison’s departure for another police department comes weeks after he insisted that he was committed to staying in New Orleans.
But the shift also came after another candidate Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh favored for the police commissioner job, Joel Fitzgerald, bowed out.
Harrison was Pugh’s next choice and a Baltimore search panel’s first choice, even though he never applied for the job. He was however, approached and interviewed by the search panel last year.
His flirtation with taking the reins in Baltimore came as he faced an uncertain future in New Orleans.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced during her mayoral transition that she would open up a national search for a new chief, while inviting Harrison to compete. Then, ahead of her May inauguration, she switched course, announcing Harrison was her choice for the job.
Notably, she did not make a long-term commitment, saying instead that she would come up with benchmarks by which to grade his performance and then decide whether to keep him permanently.
She then switched course again this fall, saying that she had “100 percent” confidence in him to The Advocate's editorial board. Harrison had been interviewed and selected as the search panel's No. 1 choice weeks before her statement.
When news broke in Baltimore that Harrison was on the shortlist, but Pugh seemed settled on Fitzgerald, Harrison said he would stay in New Orleans. .
But Fitzgerald announced this week that he had pulled himself out of contention. And Pugh tapped Harrison as her top choice.
Harrison has informed Cantrell he will retire. The mayor has not commented on Harrison's departure.