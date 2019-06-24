Josh Foulon raised the long-handled dipper from a roadside ditch in the Tammany Hills subdivision one recent morning, peering into water that was alive with wriggling larvae, some of them on the verge of becoming adult mosquitoes.
It had rained hard the night before, which tends to flush out stagnant ditches. But Foulon, a field supervisor with the St. Tammany Parish Mosquito Abatement District, had no doubt that he would find plenty of Southern house mosquito larvae as he inspected ditches in the area.
After all, Tammany Hills, south of Covington, was a hot spot last year for mosquitoes that tested positive for the West Nile virus, with 20 percent of the parish's positive pools found there.
This year, the first contaminated pool in the entire state was found in late May in the same subdivision.
The reason is simple: The houses in Tammany Hills, an older neighborhood with small lots that are close together, don't have central sewage treatment. Homes there rely instead on individual on-site treatment plants that mosquito district officials say are often poorly maintained and discharge untreated sewage into the ditches.
That's exactly what Culex quinquefasciatus, more commonly known as the Southern house mosquito, is looking for when it's time to lay its eggs.
"We have about 65 different species of mosquitoes in the state," said Dr. Kevin Caillouet, director of the Mosquito Abatement District. "The absolute worst of the worst, the one that we spend most of our effort on and that consumes more than half our budget, is our primary West Nile virus vector.
"Of all those species, it has the unfortunate habit of liking to lay its eggs in highly organically polluted water."
Tammany Hills is far from unique in providing a haven for the disease-carrying Southern house mosquito, however. St. Tammany has more individual sewage systems than any other parish in Louisiana, according to Louisiana Department of Health data from 2018, with more than 25,000 of them. The per-parish average is just over 5,000.
And that figure doesn't account for older homes that were built before the state required permits for on-site sewage systems, making the actual total unknown, parish officials say.
When the systems work properly, they discharge clean water into the drainage ditches that line many roads in the parish. But lack of maintenance and other issues can result in releasing untreated sewage into the watershed.
The tanks themselves can produce mosquitoes if there's a crack in the lid or a hole in the PVC pipe, Caillouet said. A survey the district recently completed in Tammany Hills suggested about 20 percent of homes had some mosquito infiltration in their tanks.
Foulon said that aerators on the systems can stop functioning because a breaker has been tripped and the homeowner doesn't realize it. In other cases, people deliberately unplug their aerators, possibly to cut down on utility bills.
West Nile threat
As Caillouet sees it, sewage is a root cause of the West Nile health threat, which has sickened 2,000 people and killed 200 in the 17 years it's been present in Louisiana. The first major outbreak was in St. Tammany Parish in 2003, he said, four years after the virus first appeared in New York.
Sewage also eliminates natural predators of mosquitoes. The tiny mosquito fish that can be found darting around in ditches are a primary ally for mosquito suppression, Caillouet said. "But if the ditch is foul enough, the fish can't survive there."
And foul ditches are out there. The mosquito district has about 400 miles of septic ditches that it treats with larvicide to prevent the disease-carrying species and other mosquitoes from turning into biting adults.
The Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation, which recently concluded a three-year project in the Bayou Liberty watershed, surveyed 856 homes in the Ozone Woods subdivisions, according to Dr. Brady Skaggs, the foundation's water quality program director. Of those, 66 percent failed inspection.
The foundation conducted the survey in partnership with the parish's Environmental Services Department, providing education to homeowners and grant money to refurbish systems for people who met income guidelines. At the conclusion, 80 percent of the homes passed subsequent inspections, Skaggs said.
The same program is now being conducted in Tammany Hills, and Skaggs said preliminary findings show a similar failure pattern. There's a concern that there are similar conditions in other areas of the parish without centralized sewage treatment, he said.
Caillouet said St. Tammany's heavy reliance on individual sewage treatment plants is a problem that requires a community-wide solution. He wrote a letter to parish officials in April urging them to be the Mosquito Abatement District's partner in tackling it.
Among other things, he asked the parish to form a coalition or direct an existing task force to prioritize sewerage infrastructure projects that use a more centralized strategy. He also urged officials to limit the installation of individual sewage treatment plants to properties that are large enough to effectively treat the waste without discharging it into ditches.
Finally, he asked parish officials to identify and allocate the resources needed to retrofit communities with more centralized sewage treatment.
"We have to address the source," said Caillouet, who became director of the abatement district a little over a year ago.
In the meantime, "We're going to continue to apply the short-term mitigation strategies we've always done — and more," he said, pointing to the decision to contract with a helicopter service to provide more targeted spraying.
Not fiscally possible
Converting a large parish, with an estimated 104,000 housing units, to central sewage treatment would be a massive and expensive undertaking, however.
Parish President Pat Brister said she would love to be able to replace individual treatment systems with a regional system, but that's not fiscally possible for homeowners or the parish.
Even if the parish got a grant to cover some of its costs, property owners would still face individual costs and increased rates, she said.
Most new construction in St. Tammany, which is continuing to see rapid growth, is now required to have regional sewage treatment, Director of Planning and Development Sidney Fontenot said.
Since the mid-1990s, the parish has required any new major subdivision to have central sewage treatment, Fontenot said. But some construction is still happening on individual lots that were laid out many years ago, before those standards were in place. Those houses are required to hook up to a centralized system if there is one close by, but some can still put in individual plants.
Lot size is also a factor, with individual plants allowed on larger parcels.
Monitoring the sites is another issue. Homeowners are required to have their systems inspected when there is a change in electrical service, something that generally happens only when a property is sold. The parish's environmental department has two inspectors who do that work and two others who respond to water quality problems.
"Like so many things, we've had to play catch-up," Brister said, adding that there wasn't as great an understanding of the issues involved years ago.
But parish officials say that steps they have taken are improving the situation. Ozone Woods and Tammany Hills were targeted because they showed significant water quality problems, parish spokesman Ronnie Simpson said, and Brister said that the one-on-one program has yielded improvements.
The parish has also done an audit of how it manages Tammany Utilities, which oversees a number of centralized systems, and has instituted best industry practices, she said.
For the parish's front-line troops against mosquitoes, mid-May to mid-June is the height of production for the Southern house mosquito, a species that has evolved to peak when birds — the host for West Nile — are fledging and are most vulnerable to the blood-sucking pests.
Most human cases begin to appear in July, and last year St. Tammany Parish had 10 cases — an increase. But while there have been years when no people got sick, there's not ever been a year that the district hasn't found infected mosquitoes, Caillouet said.
"We know that our threat is unseen or unheard unless we are talking about it. So that's what we were looking to do," he said. "We're not the ones to come up with the solutions to the sewage strategy. But I'm the one to raise the alarm that this causes unnecessary risk."