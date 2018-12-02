When searching for people to fill the top positions in her administration, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell didn’t take a one-size-fits-all approach to setting salaries.
The focus was on finding the right people with the proper skills for city government, leading to a case-by-case approach to pay, said Chief of Staff John Pourciau, who managed Cantrell’s transition before she took office in May.
That approach has resulted in higher pay for the highest echelons of city government as a whole than under former Mayor Mitch Landrieu, with a few people taking home significantly more than the officials they replaced. But it’s also meant salaries that are lower or remained static in other cases.
Overall, top administrators are making about 5 percent more than similarly placed officials did under Landrieu, according to city records. Add in the salaries for the heads of two new offices focusing on transportation and on young people and families, and the total salaries for the leadership team are about 11 percent higher.
Determining how much to pay meant taking into account the skills and experience levels of the candidates for the individual jobs, plus a reorganization by the Cantrell administration that meant changing responsibilities for some positions and the need to attract qualified candidates, Pourciau said.
“There is no magic formula,” said Pourciau, whose $133,000 salary as chief of staff is $10,000 less than that of Brooke Smith, his predecessor.
Andy Kopplin, who served as chief administrative officer for most of Landrieu’s eight-year term, said the salaries for Cantrell's team seem largely in line with those in place during the previous administration.
“Every mayor ought to have the room to attract the talent they need because administrations will be judged on the results they achieve for the citizens,” Kopplin said.
When setting salaries, he said, an administration has to balance being prudent with taxpayers' dollars against the difficult work and long hours such positions entail and the higher pay offered in the private sector.
“Running the city government is vitally important; it’s complicated and it's 24/7, and so it’s important for all of us to be able to have very capable and results-oriented folks running the city for us,” Kopplin said.
Every administration has wide latitude to determine the salaries and job responsibilities for its high officials. A similar mix of increases and decreases came when Landrieu took office.
Before that, Mayor Ray Nagin had instituted sweeping increases for the top executives working for him, doubling or tripling their paychecks in some cases.
Workers lower on the pay scale have salaries that are set more rigidly, though most have seen or will be seeing increases soon. Last year, police saw a reorganization of their pay structure that led to raises throughout the department. The lowest-paid employees in city government also got a 10 percent raise.
Employees covered by the city’s civil service system who did not get raises last year will be seeing bigger paychecks in January. Cantrell’s $702 million 2019 budget, which the City Council passed last week, includes $6.9 million to cover 10 percent increases for all those workers.
The highest-paid Cantrell administration official is also at the top of the organizational chart. Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño is making more than $193,000 a year, almost $9,400 more than Jeff Hebert, who held that position from August 2016 to the end of 2017. The increase represents a roughly 5 percent salary hike.
Two positions that report to Montaño have seen dramatic increases over their predecessors.
The largest jump was for Chief Financial Officer Norman White, whose salary of more than $177,000 is about $39,000 more than Norman Foster, who served in the role for most of the Landrieu administration, made when he left city government.
Cantrell was particularly impressed with White, whose résumé includes serving as Detroit’s chief financial officer and running its transportation department, Pourciau said. And the experience working with the Michigan city’s troubled finances shows White “can improve and bring out of tough situations large-scale organizations that are in a tough spot,” he said.
Terry Ebbert, Cantrell’s director of public safety and homeland security, also saw a significant increase compared to his predecessor. The last official in the previous administration to fill a similar role was Jerry Sneed, who served as deputy mayor for public safety from the start of Landrieu’s term until 2015, when he was moved to the Orleans Parish Communications District to work on consolidating 911 services.
Ebbert, a retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel who helped oversee the city’s response to Hurricane Katrina while serving in a similar role under Nagin, is making $181,600 a year, about $34,600 more than Sneed.
Pourciau said multiple factors went into coming up with a salary for Ebbert. Among them: The Cantrell administration plans a more expansive role for the public safety director; Ebbert had been working as a consultant in the private sector and the administration needed to offer a competitive salary; and overall inflation since Sneed’s salary was set in 2010.
On the other side of the ledger, some officials are being paid less. Art Walton, who handles intergovernmental relations for Cantrell, has a salary of about $131,500. That’s roughly 90 percent of what former Deputy Mayor for External Affairs Ryan Berni was paid, though Berni's position also included overseeing communications and other responsibilities.
Communications Director Beau Tidwell is making about $17,000 less than the $122,000 that went to his predecessor, Tyronne Walker.
Then there are Laura Bryan, head of the new Office of Transportation, and Emily Wolff, who runs the Office of Youth and Families. Those offices were created by Cantrell and had no direct counterparts in the Landrieu administration. Bryan is making $81,000 a year and Wolff about $105,000.
Rounding out the administration’s top echelons are several officials who still hold the same positions as under Landrieu. They include Police Superintendent Michael Harrison, Fire Superintendent Tim McConnell and others such as Cary Grant, who is responsible for handling the budget.
During her campaign, Cantrell pledged to do away with Landrieu’s system of deputy mayors, multiple high-level officials who oversaw various city priorities and departments. Instead, her office places many of those responsibilities with lower-level officials who report to Montaño and Pourciau.
In many cases, the administration still has similar positions with different titles and salaries in the same range. Ramsey Green, Cantrell’s deputy chief administrative officer for infrastructure, has many of the same responsibilities that Deputy Mayor Cedric Grant held during Landrieu’s administration.
Green is making about $177,000 a year, almost $17,000 more than the salary Grant made when he started in 2010. When Landrieu tapped Grant to run the Sewerage & Water Board in 2014 while also keeping his responsibilities for citywide infrastructure, his salary was bumped up to $210,000.
Grant was ousted after last summer’s floods revealed serious problems with the S&WB’s drainage system. Ghassan Korban, the Milwaukee public works chief whom Cantrell named to replace him, is making $265,000 a year.
Pourciau said the reorganization was primarily focused not on cutting salaries but on improving the way city government works.
“The focus for the mayor when she talked about doing away with the deputy mayor system was on increasing accessibility,” he said.
“That didn’t mean that she didn’t want to make sure she had people who were competent and talented enough for the high-level work of city government,” he said.