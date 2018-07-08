In a lengthy, 579-word statement to The New Orleans Advocate, Archbishop Gregory Aymond responded to a new report revealing defrocked deacon George F. Brignac -- as recently as last month -- served as a lector at St. Mary Magdalen Church in Metairie, despite years of sexual abuse allegations that prompted his removal from the ministry in 1988.
Brignac, 83, remained in this public role even after the Archdiocese of New Orleans this spring quietly paid more than $500,000 to settle claims that he repeatedly raped an 8-year-old altar boy at Holy Rosary School more than three decades ago.
Aymond distributed a letter last month alerting SMM parishioners of the latest sexual abuse allegations against Brignac — a notification the church did not make until two days after The New Orleans Advocate reported on the related six-figure settlement. The story was published about six weeks after the settlement.
Below is Aymond's statement in its entirety. You can read The Advocate's full July 8 story here.
"I deeply apologize to all those who made allegations against Mr. Brignac. I am sorry for their suffering. Looking back it is impossible for me to know what or what not was in the heart or the mind of those who made the decisions. According to today’s standards, he would not be transferred, would not be allowed to teach in a Catholic school, and would be dismissed as a deacon. Let us not forget, this was 40 years ago. In 2002, the US Bishops agreed on a Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People. This demands that when a credible allegation is made that the person be removed from ministry and a thorough investigation by the Church and by civil authorities is to take place. Very important to this process is prevention. All those in the Catholic Church who work with young people must have a background check and attend a course in Safe Environment. This is nonnegotiable for all of our ministries. With a contrite heart, I acknowledge the sins of the past. We have repented and wish to move on as safe environments which respect all young people. With today’s standards it is difficult to understand how certain decision were made. Nonetheless, through these 40 years, standards have become much more stringent. Let us not forget that in the past, sexual abuse was dealt with differently in homes, families, and clubs. This is not an excuse, but we are totally committed to the process we now embrace to keep children safe in our parishes, schools, and ministries.
"When someone is removed from ordained ministry, they are not allowed to serve in lay ministry. Serving as a lector is lay ministry. I was utterly surprised and embarrassed when I found out that several years ago a priest had given Mr. Brignac permission to serve in this capacity. That was an unfortunate decision, which has caused scandal. I deeply regret this. To the best of my knowledge and according to his file since 1988 he has not served as a deacon in a parish or worked in a Catholic school and has had no ongoing, unsupervised contact with minors in a parish or school setting. Let us not forget that he was removed from ministry 30 years ago and, thankfully standards have changed. They are far more strict than they were then.
"The priest who okayed Mr. Brignac as serving as a lector knew that he had been removed from diaconate ministry but apparently did not realize that such a person is not able to do lay ministry. As soon as I was notified Mr. Brignac was serving as a lector, I took immediate action, and he will no longer serve in that capacity anywhere in the Archdiocese of New Orleans.
"We do not have the right to tell anyone they cannot go to church regardless of what religion they belong to. Anyone, all people, have the right to go to Mass. It is a public setting. What we can do is work to ensure clergy, parents, teachers, and children are informed and educated about keeping themselves and those in their care safe wherever they are.
"As always I assure anyone who is a victim of sexual abuse of my prayers and desire to work with them towards their healing. No one should experience sexual abuse and especially not by someone in ministry. I invite victims to come forward so that we can assist in their healing."
