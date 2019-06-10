A dispute between New Orleans Inspector General Derry Harper and an oversight panel that said he hasn't kept close enough watch on city government turned heated Monday, with Harper heaping scorn on the panel's findings and its members accusing him of trying to dodge scrutiny.
Harper told the three-member panel appointed to oversee his work that it should have checked with him before releasing a report that said his office issued only a single public report in 2018.
He said the panel's work should be dismissed outright because it came after a legal deadline. Not long after that, he got up and walked out of a meeting convened to allow the panel to publicly report its recommendations.
"With all due respect — and I don’t want to seem harsh — but we are going to take our leave at this time," he said.
After apparently rethinking his exit, he returned. But his remarks provoked a fiery response from the panel's members.
"For you to choose to ignore our findings ... (and to leave), I find frankly is a dereliction of your own duties and extremely disappointing for the city of New Orleans," said Ashley Barriere, a local lawyer.
The contentious hearing followed the panel's release last week of a review of the IG's performance that said Harper spent too much time on professional development trips last year and not enough time rooting out corruption in the city.
In contrast to Harper's lone 2018 report, they said, the office under former IG Ed Quatrevaux issued seven reports in 2017 and Jefferson Parish IG David McClintock produced nine reports in 2018.
Harper replied that the panel had ignored the ebbs and flows of investigative work and that it was improper to compare his office to that in another parish.
The report raised serious questions about the productivity of an office that has seen no shortage of controversy in recent years.
Harper was tapped by the Ethics Review Board in 2017 to take the place of interim Inspector General Howard Schwartz, who was seen by some board members as too tainted to take the job long-term after Quatrevaux's retirement.
That decision came after Schwartz wrote a report that accused a colleague, Nadiene Van Dyke, of funneling contracts to her friends and approaching investigations with bias.
Quatrevaux, just before he retired, fired Schwartz, saying that Schwartz had a motive to discredit Van Dyke because both were candidates to take the office's top job on a temporary basis.
The Ethics Board picked Schwartz to be interim IG anyway but later passed him over for the permanent job in favor of Harper. Schwartz later agreed to stay with the office but resigned six months into Harper's tenure.
Harper said Monday that the panel reviewing his work should have considered that turmoil before it judged his productivity, much in the same way that he said a previous review panel was sensitive to how bitter relations with the Office of the Independent Police Monitor affected the OIG's ability to do its job before the two offices split in 2016.
Harper also said the committee's entire report should be tossed out because it came 10 days after the deadline mandated by law. The review panel has routinely released reports that are years late.
"It would be almost hypocritical of me to continue at a meeting that would violate the ordinance," Harper said, adding that "the lack of any serious activity to investigate and ask questions" made the panel's review unreliable.
But lawyer Bill Banta, another panel member, said Harper was "relying on a technical argument" — the timing of the report — "like a lawyer would, to avoid getting to facts that are adverse to your position."
Banta said he and his colleagues did ask Harper for more information that could help inform their review. But Harper denied their requests, Banta said, telling them they had the authority to review only completed reports.
That's correct, according to the ordinance that authorizes the panel to do its work, Banta conceded. But he said that rule ought to be amended.
Retired textile company CEO Harry Blumenthal, the third panel member, said Harper's anger over the panel's review was telling.
"There’s a joke" among lawyers, he said: "If the law is against you, pound the evidence. If the evidence is against you, pound the law, and if the law and the evidence are against you, pound the table.
"And you left the table, after pounding it," he told Harper.
The Ethics Review Board has the final say on the report issued by Banta, Blumenthal and Barriere. That body will meet June 24 in the City Council chamber.