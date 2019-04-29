In a stunning decision, longtime Jefferson Parish Councilman Chris Roberts is resigning from his position.

Roberts' resignation comes more than 15 years after he joined the council and about two years into a federal investigation that has focused on everything from his tax returns to his dealings with various people who had business in front of the council.

Roberts' attorney, Eddie Castaing, says his client has not been charged with a crime to date but confirmed the resignation, which he described as voluntary.

Asked whether Roberts may be charged at a later date, Castaing said he had no further comment.

Roberts himself has long maintained that the investigation would turn up no incriminating evidence against him, but he could not be reached for comment Monday despite several attempts. He apparently deleted all of his social media accounts, where he posted prolifically, in recent days.

The Louisiana Secretary of State's Office said it had not received Roberts' letter of resignation as of 3:55 p.m, nor had it been notified that one was en route, a spokeswoman said.

Roberts sudden resignation caught many Jefferson Parish political leaders by shock.

"I'm still in shock," said Paul Johnston. "I couldn't believe it." Fellow councilmembers Cynthia Lee Sheng and Jennifer Van Vrancken were similarly caught flat-footed.

Parish President Mike Yenni, who frequently sparred with Roberts over a number of issues, including whether Yenni should resign after he admitted sending inappropriate texts to a 17-year old boy, praised Roberts as a "hardworking advocate for his council district."

When he was elected to his fourth term in office in 2015, his late filings of his federal income tax returns from 2010 to 2014 became a main topic in a race that he ultimately won over two challengers.

Roberts said he had waited to file all but one of the returns in question while he successfully appealed a lien placed on his property over earlier taxes. He got a deadline extension to file the remaining return, the one from 2014, he said at the time.

Nonetheless, in early 2017, the feds subpoenaed his tax records.

The investigation then branched out, with the feds scrutinizing the manager of the luxury condominium complex on Gretna's riverfront where Roberts lived as well as his dealings with Joseph Marcello, whose family owns much of the undeveloped West Bank land just east of the Jefferson-St. Charles parish line.

The inquiry into the condo complex manager, 70-year-old Patricia Hargis, resulted in U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser's office in New Orleans filing a charge against her earlier this month which accuses her of understating her income on her 2015 tax return.

Hargis is cooperating with federal investigators and is due to appear in court on May 23 and plead guilty, her attorney, Ralph Capitelli, said Monday. It is expected that federal agents will debrief her about the case at some point as well as question her on various topics, including Roberts, from whom she collected rent.

Nonetheless, people connected to Hargis have maintained that she never gave anything of value to Roberts in return for a favor from his position as a councilman.

Another circumstance involving Roberts that caught the feds' eye appears to have been his acknowledging that he owed $186,000 over a personal loan he received from a company owned by Marcello, the son of late New Orleans mob boss Carlos Marcello.

Roberts had long said he owed the amount after he and a partner purchased a sandwich shop owned by Marcello. Marcello self-financed part of the deal, and when Roberts' partner declared bankruptcy at a time Roberts was being treated for cancer, Roberts was left owing the balance, the former councilman had previously said.

Roberts and Marcello repeatedly denied that the politician ever participated in council votes that would facilitate building projects on the land near Avondale that Marcello partially owns. But those lines of inquiry suggested that the feds were interested in whether they could find any evidence that Roberts had illicitly used his council seat to help someone with whom he had been in business.

Federal investigators also collected records from a Terrytown landscaping company formerly managed by the councilman and owned by Deborah Standley, the wife of Barry Bordelon, an ex-aide to a former Roberts ally on the council, Elton Lagasse.

Bordelon was also a consultant for companies that have held the parish contract to collect garbage and handle landfill operations, a contract worth nearly $30 million annually.

Officials as of Monday had not said what, if anything, those investigative efforts — and others that may have not become public yet — turned up.

Though only 41, Roberts has spent a remarkably long time in public service. Voters elected him to the Jefferson Parish School Board in 1998, when he was just 21.

He then joined the Parish Council in 2004, spending the first seven years as a representative for District 1, which encompasses Gretna and surrounding areas. He's been an at-large representative for eight years.