The woman pulled from Lake Pontchartrain earlier this week has been identified as Sadie Thibodeaux.

The cause of death for Thibodeaux, who was missing since a boating incident Sunday, is still under investigation.

The search for the New Orleans resident ended Tuesday evening when her body was discovered.

The man who had been out sailing with her when she disappeared — and who was rescued by the Coast Guard on Monday morning — has been questioned by police, though what he told detectives hasn't been publicly discussed.

Police on Tuesday morning said they had not seen any evidence of foul play and were considering Thibodeaux's case as a missing persons investigation. But they said they would also treat the case as a potential homicide until evidence ruled it out.

A New Orleans Police Department spokesman said 43-year-old Michael Lee Farley and Thibodeaux had been boating Sunday when they went into the water for unknown reasons.

Farley's 34-foot sailing boat was found near the University of New Orleans campus. It was unoccupied and adrift, police said.

Farley was then rescued roughly one mile north of Lakeshore Drive about 7 a.m. Monday. He was not wearing a life vest and showed signs of having been in the water for a prolonged period, possibly the better part of a day, said NOPD Cmdr. Jeffrey Walls, who is in charge of officers patrolling neighborhoods along the lakefront.

"This could be a horrific accident or a real crime," an NOPD spokesman said Tuesday morning.

Thibodeaux's case caused an intense reaction both in New Orleans and Baton Rouge.

Notably, in the capital, Thibodeaux's friends and workout buddies held a vigil for her Monday evening at Southern Oaks Athletic Club, where she often attended classes. A group of about 40 people stood in a circle, held hands and prayed for Thibodeaux's rescue.

