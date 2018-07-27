Six months ago, landfill operator River Birch LLC began inspecting a small gas collection plant at the Jefferson Parish Landfill that it was planning to buy from a private company. It found problems almost immediately.
The Jefferson Parish Landfill is adjacent to two Waggaman landfills owned by River Birch. Its economic value lies in the gas produced by the decomposing garbage in the landfill. Once collected, the gas can be sold and sent on to be burned at a nearby chemical plant.
But it soon became clear that the gas wasn't all being captured. Brian DeJean, who was heading up River Birch’s due diligence efforts for the now-completed purchase, discovered the plant his company wanted to buy was producing only 900 cubic feet of gas per minute, well below the 1,500 cubic feet it had been turning out a few years earlier.
What’s more, most of the gas had a high oxygen content, suggesting the vertical wells pulling it from the mound of decomposing garbage were leaking or flooded.
The gas also contained six times the amount of hydrogen sulfide — the gas that produces a smell like rotten eggs — as the gas that River Birch produces at its own wells.
DeJean ultimately found that fully two-thirds of the parish landfill’s roughly 200 vertical wells were not functioning.
What River Birch had stumbled upon apparently is something that residents in Waggaman, Harahan and River Ridge have discovered with their noses, eyes and throats, which have been burning from the stench of what is widely believed to be hydrogen sulfide and methane gases escaping from the parish landfill.
As complaints mounted on social media this spring and the state Department of Environmental Quality identified the area around the parish landfill and River Birch's two neighboring facilities as the likely source of the noxious odors, Jefferson Parish officials this month acknowledged the problems.
They admitted their dump’s ramshackle gas and liquid collection system was collecting only about 20 percent of the gases it should be containing, allowing the other 80 percent to become airborne.
Parish President Mike Yenni’s administration says that while it does not believe the parish landfill is the sole cause of the odors, it is likely the cause of some of them. Who is responsible for the dilapidated condition of the landfill’s liquid and gas collection systems is less clear, with the private operator, the Yenni administration and the previous administration all pointing fingers at one another.
The parish last week also accepted the resignation of its landfill engineer, who oversaw the contractor.
River Birch operates a landfill gas plant on the west side of the parish facility and a construction and demolition landfill on the east side.
The company has made its facilities available for tours by parish officials, some residents and reporters in the wake of the smell complaints, showing off its gas-collection systems and saying that neither of its facilities is the source of the odors drawing so many complaints.
DeJean said Wednesday that River Birch's main facility, the third-largest in the country based on amount of gas output, captures 98 percent of gases emitted through a system of about 380 vertical wells and 100 horizontal wells.
If a well isn’t working in the morning, it’s fixed by lunchtime, DeJean said, adding that the company’s obsession with capturing every last molecule is part of its mission to sell the gas, mostly methane after processing, to end users for profit.
He said the vertical wells that capture the gas at River Birch are just 40 feet apart, much closer and more numerous than the 200 feet required by federal regulations.
Landfills like River Birch and the parish facility work by lining a section of ground with a thick layer of plastic over a layer of clay, piling trash on top of it and then covering it over with more plastic and clay.
Horizontal wells run along the bottom of the decomposing trash to remove liquid, called leachate, and vertical wells that penetrate from the top collect gases, either by a natural vacuum or installed pumps.
When everything is working well, leachate and gas are pulled from the landfill as necessary and processed, with the leachate cleaned and sent into the sewerage system and the gas processed and sold to users.
When the leachate removal process is not working correctly, as is the case with the parish landfill, the buried troughs of decomposing garbage get inundated, flooding the vertical wells and preventing them from removing the gas, which then ends up escaping into the air.
The parish contends its contractor, Waste Connections Inc. subsidiary Louisiana Regional Landfill Co., was responsible for maintaining the leachate system. The company disagrees, saying that the system has been broken since it took over the landfill from longtime operator Waste Management in 2012.
River Birch has been assisting the parish as it tries to sort through the problems at the parish landfill — a helping hand that is bound to raise eyebrows given the company’s history with the parish.
About a decade ago, River Birch won a $160 million contract to have its facility serve as the parish landfill, though that deal collapsed amid allegations that River Birch owners Fred Heebe and Jim Ward had improperly curried favor with elected officials by making dozens of campaign contributions through shell companies.
The federal case against them collapsed due to an unrelated scandal that engulfed the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the contract for the existing parish landfill changed hands in 2012 from Waste Management to IESI, now Louisiana Regional Landfill Co.
River Birch’s deal to buy the gas plant at the parish landfill and five miles of pipeline from Mas Energy LLC closed Thursday. That sale includes the existing contract, which allows the parish to collect a 10 percent royalty on any gas sold.
And although River Birch maintains it is happy just to help Jefferson Parish sort out its troubles as a good neighbor, this week's purchase means it also now has a financial interest in making sure all the gas produced by the garbage at the parish landfill gets to market, just as happens at the company's own facility.
The parish is waiting on a report from a consultant to evaluate what’s wrong at the landfill and what needs to be done to fix it. The Yenni administration has said that could range from an overhaul of the leachate system to outright replacement.