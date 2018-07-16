The equestrian statue of Bernardo de Galvez outside the former World Trade Center building in New Orleans is being put away for safekeeping while the long-vacant office tower at the foot of Canal Street is converted into a Four Seasons Hotel and condos.
The monument, although often overlooked by passers-by, was given to the city by Spain in 1976, two centuries after the military leader it depicts became governor of the Spanish colony of Louisiana.
Galvez is known primarily for leading attacks that captured British-held areas including Baton Rouge; Mobile, Alabama; and Pensacola, Floriday, during the American Revolution to aid Spain's ally France as it, in turn, assisted the 13 British colonies' successful bid for independence.
The statue, which was created by Spanish sculptor Juan De Avalos, is being moved into storage to prevent damage during the construction of the Four Seasons, which broke ground this spring. The $460 million project will convert the 33-story World Trade Center building into a 341-room hotel with 90 luxury condos.
The statue is expected to remain in storage until near the end of construction in 2020. While out of the public view, developers plan to evaluate it and determine whether any restoration work is needed.