St. Tammany Parish fire chiefs are complaining that water utilities, including the parish-owned system, are not responding to their concerns about poor maintenance of fire hydrants and other issues that affect fire protection.
The St. Tammany Fire Chiefs Association and the chiefs of both the Slidell and the Mandeville area districts wrote letters to Parish President Pat Brister last month saying that they have been reaching out repeatedly to the water companies but have little to show for those efforts.
Fire hydrants are poorly maintained and are not repaired in a timely way, the association's letter said. Water utilities remove hydrants without replacing them, shut them off and sometimes gate them off and don't properly mark those that are out of service, the group said.
The chiefs blame some of the issues on the fact that Greg Gordon serves as both the director of Environmental Services for the parish and as the head of the parish-owned St. Tammany Utilities, calling it a conflict of interest since Environmental Services has an oversight role.
"Mr. Gordon is not enforcing the parish ordinances on the various water providers as he is not enforcing them upon Tammany Utilities," the letter from the chiefs' association said. It said the parish should "provide a segregation of duties for enforcement and operations."
Chris Kaufmann, chief of St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 1, which serves the Slidell area, wrote a letter saying that his district had repeatedly reached out to Gordon about a problem that was discovered in May during a hydrant flow test in the Bluff's subdivision.
Fire officials thought that a valve was likely closed or partially closed, Kaufmann said, outlining a series of contacts with officials at Tammany Utilities East and ultimately with Gordon.
"On July 12, 2018, I sent Greg an email that this issue was identified over eight weeks ago and that there is no reason for this to take this long to address," Kaufmann wrote. "Here we are, July 25th, and we haven't heard from Greg."
The chief said that he had to make equipment arrangements with another fire district to ensure adequate response in the subdivision, which has large homes.
Kenneth Moore, chief of Fire Protection District No. 4, in the Mandeville area, also wrote a letter about hydrant problems, noting that he had sought Gordon's help in November 2017 and May and June of this year. He said that a lot of the problem hydrants belong to Tammany Utilities.
"This is a matter of life safety that needs to be addressed by the parish," Moore wrote.
Ronnie Simpson, spokesman for the Brister administration, said Thursday that Brister has instructed Chief Administrative Officer Gina Campo to meet with Kaufmann. They've talked about the issue already and will meet face to face on Friday, Simpson said in an email.
"The parish president wants them to formulate a resolution so that all parties can more forward and continue our collaborative work," the email said, "and she is very confident we will reach a mutually agreeable solution."
Parish Councilman Mike Lorino, who attends the Fire Chiefs Association meetings as a liaison for the parish, said he believes testing of fire hydrants has fallen through the cracks in recent years and needs work.
The Fire Chiefs Association made a presentation on hydrant testing for all the water utilities in the parish, which Lorino described as "numerous."
"It's difficult to have them all on the same page, but just about everyone came, which was very good," Lorino said.
The councilman also wants to see a coordinated testing effort between the utilities and the fire districts with a schedule, he said, noting that testing can sometimes result in a boil water advisory if it causes a pressure drop.
As for concerns about a conflict of interest on Gordon's part, Lorino said that is "not an unfair perception" and should be investigated.
"I understand everyone’s concern with one person overseeing himself and everyone else," Lorino said.
Kaufmann could not be reached for comment Thursday, but Moore said that the letters were sent "to try to get a conversation started ... not to cause a major stir."
He said he thinks that the effort has "opened the lines of communication."