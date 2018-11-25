The Jefferson Parish Council next month will take up a proposed $652 million budget for the coming year that forecasts steady tax revenues and requests "merit-based" pay raises for parish employees.
The vote on the budget, which Parish President Mike Yenni presented to the council at its Nov. 7 meeting, was deferred until the December meeting after Councilwoman Cynthia Lee-Sheng noted that the parish's Office of Research and Budget was preparing a report on the budget, but it had not been delivered to council members.
Yenni said the 2019 budget, which anticipates no increase in sales tax revenue and only a small rise in property tax revenue, is based on "very conservative" estimates.
"We have one big challenge," he said, referring to the sales tax estimate. "That's a main source of revenue."
Property taxes account for about 36 percent of the parish's revenue and sales taxes for 24 percent. Another 21 percent comes from service charges.
The expected flat sales tax revenue is part of a broader trend that has hurt municipalities across the country that rely on sales tax revenue.
Revenues are expected to come in at about $631 million, $21 million less than projected spending, but Victor LaRocca, the parish's budget director, said that shouldn't be considered a deficit. The Parish Council amends the budget throughout the year, and reserves can cover any problems, he said.
Most parish accounts currently maintain a 15 percent reserve fund, though a few, including the general fund, are below that. The general fund is at 14 percent, and a handful of others are at 13 percent.
Of the projected $652 million in expenditures for 2019, the biggest share is dedicated to operating expenses, which are projected at about $505 million.
Capital expenditures are the second largest spending category, at $70 million. Debt service will cost about $46.5 million, and grants — mostly pass-throughs of federal grants — are projected at $30.7 million, the budget shows.
Very little of the money in the budget is discretionary. About 84 percent of the budget is revenue dedicated to particular purposes, like drainage, roads, libraries or other uses.
And when you factor in the items the parish is required by state law to fund, such as the parish jail and the District Attorney's Office, the amount of funds available for discretionary purposes dips even lower, LaRocca said.
Within the general fund, the parish hopes to give employees a 5 percent merit-based raise for the fourth straight year. The budget does not include an increase in employee health premiums, LaRocca said.
The $70 million capital budget includes $29.6 million for drainage projects, more than the next two highest categories combined. Water projects will get $12 million and streets $9.5 million.
The Parish Council is slated to vote on the budget at its Dec. 5 meeting. The new fiscal year begins Jan. 1.