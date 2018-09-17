Members of the New Orleans City Council want to hire outside experts to examine the Sewerage & Water Board’s operations in an effort to prevent a repeat of August 2017’s widespread flooding and drainage-system failures.
A separate plan to charge heftier fines for pouring gunk in the city’s drainage system is also being considered.
Members of the council’s Public Works Committee unanimously approved both moves Monday, though they must still be ratified by the full council.
“The public justifiably has no confidence in the Sewerage & Water Board,” said Councilman Jared Brossett, the force behind the move to prepare a request for qualifications from third-party advisers. Those firms would arm the council with technical know-how as it continues to serve as a watchdog of the floundering agency, he added.
Meanwhile, the plan to raise penalties on firms that dump trash in the city’s catch basins and canals would hike the fines from $300 per offense to $5,000 per offense. The goal is to “target those who are dumping on a large scale,” Councilwoman Helena Moreno said, and help city crews keep the system clean and clear.
The approvals came shortly after a formal presentation on the "root cause" analysis on last year's Aug. 5 floods, a review the council and former Mayor Mitch Landrieu's administration commissioned that was released in draft form to The Advocate last month.
That study found that years of deferred maintenance on the city's pumps, turbines and catch basins led to colossal system failures, which in turn exacerbated the flooding the Aug. 5 deluge was bound to bring.
