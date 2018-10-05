A month after starting down the road to allowing electric scooter rentals in New Orleans, the City Council and Mayor LaToya Cantrell reversed course on Friday and announced the pilot program was over before it began.

Three scooter-rental firms had been eyeing expansion into New Orleans, with plans to bring in scooters that could be rented and then parked wherever the rider wished.

But after initially appearing ready to embrace the new transit model, city officials said safety and other concerns have now led them to halt those plans.

"We worked collaboratively to craft legislation to explore this new technology option, but the potential complications for public safety are too high for us to move forward," Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a news release. "As we continue to improve the city's infrastructure, we will place ourselves in a better position to incorporate transportation alternatives in the coming years."

The release said officials may take up the issue again at an unspecified later date.

New Orleans officials pull out of electric scooter rental plan, for now After several months of deliberation, City Hall is pulling out of a “pilot” plan to allow el…

But in pulling the plug on the program for now, officials pointed to the difficulties involved in just managing the different types of vehicles already on the road.

"In a city that is still working to establish a safe infrastructure and culture for bicycles, introducing hundreds of new small vehicles like the scooters would only serve to complicate these efforts," Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer said in a release.

Palmer, who chairs the council's Transportation Committee, also raised concerns about the difficulty of educating the millions of tourists who visit the city each year about the rules that would govern the scooters.

Palmer had been leading the council's effort to come up with laws that would govern the scooter firms, including weekly meetings aimed at crafting regulations.

An ordinance passed last month would have allowed the Department of Safety and Permits to pick up scooters left in unauthorized locations, on sidewalks or in other areas if they had not been properly secured.

Friday's news release from Palmer's office cited that ordinance specifically — an apparent warning to scooter companies that might be thinking about setting up shop in New Orleans without the city's permission, something that has happened in other communities.

Two more ordinances would have had to pass before the companies would have been able to register with the city and operate legally.

Gambit reported that Lime, one of the firms hoping to operate in the city, sent a letter to Cantrell and Palmer last week complaining the city was not moving fast enough to implement a pilot program that would allow scooters on the city's streets.

In the letter, the company wrote that it had already laid off five of its 20 employees in the city and would have to lay off the rest if the city didn't take action in the next month.