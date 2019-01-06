It’s Carnival time.

For nearly the next two months — yes, two months — New Orleans will once again become the site of revelry, parades and, of course, king cakes.

And it all began Sunday at Gallier Hall, where the city’s official King’s Day Carnival kickoff event brought together members of various krewes, second-line bands and elected officials as it returned to its traditional spot on St. Charles Avenue — but also bringing a first for the centuries-long tradition of Mardi Gras in New Orleans.

“There’s a new queen in town, and it’s not just for a day or a season,” said Julius Feltus, a special adviser to Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who will oversee her first Carnival this year as New Orleans’ first female mayor.

Sunday’s event was the first of several the mayor will have during Carnival season at the 166-year-old Gallier Hall, with future plans including the Mayor’s Ball on Feb. 22 and ceremonial toasts for Rex and Zulu royalty on Mardi Gras Day.

But Cantrell started the season with the most recognizable symbolic gesture that Mardi Gras is coming: the cutting of a ceremonial king cake.

This year’s cake cutting — along with the rest of the pomp and circumstance — returned to Gallier Hall, which for a century served as City Hall, following a $10 million renovation that finished in early 2018.

King’s Day festivities had been held at Mardi Gras World while Gallier Hall’s interior sat in disrepair.

Sunday’s cake cutting, of course, was just one of tens of thousands of such ceremonies in what is sure to be a busy season for local bakers and those with a sweet tooth.

Mardi Gras falls on March 5 this year, the latest date since 2011 and only four days before the latest possible date for the holiday.

Along with the cutting of the king cake, Sunday’s event was essentially all ceremonial, with the heads of the Rex and Zulu organizations taking the chance to recognize honored guests and pointing out their groups’ philanthropic work.

In the case of Zulu, the court is led this year by King George V. Rainey, who controversially replaced Naaman Stewart after Stewart beat Rainey by six votes in an election for the crown in May. That led to Rainey filing a grievance with the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club claiming absentee ballots were not properly counted.

The club eventually chose Rainey, 86, as king in August after it suspended Stewart over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Zulu also revealed its official “proclamation artwork” for 2019, a painting called the “Zulu Express.”

As for Rex, the 147-year-old krewe announced its theme for the 2019 parade will be “Visions of the Sun,” featuring depictions of solar deities from around the world. It also released a corresponding painting.

The parade season started Sunday night with the Phunny Phorty Phellows on a streetcar traveling along the St. Charles line, as well as the Krewe of Joan of Arc in the French Quarter and the Société Des Champs Elysée on the St. Claude-North Rampart streetcar line.

The first krewe to roll on the traditional Uptown parade route will be Oshun on Friday, Feb. 22. Parades will roll daily Uptown from Wednesday, Feb. 27, through Mardi Gras Day.

As for Cantrell, she said she’s embracing the opportunity to be mayor during Carnival, even with — and maybe especially with — some of the craziness that’s about to come to the city. In fact, she said, it’s the best time of year in New Orleans.

“Carnival time is that spirit of love that we share in our great city — more than Christmas,” Cantrell said. “And it’s not a day. It truly is a season.”

