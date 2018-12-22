Chimney sweep Tim Nelson had one last chimney to check on Friday, and it was an important one.
That’s because inside the house on Danneel Street, 4-year-old Leo Iarocci had made a long list of requests to Santa, most of them related to Spider-Man.
“Leo is really focused on who Santa is, where he comes from — and of course, what he’s going to bring,” said Leo’s father, T.J. Iarocci. Inside, on a fireplace, were stockings for Leo and his little brother, Louis, who’s 2.
But the Iaroccis’ chimney would not have held up for the big man in red. The rain and humidity of New Orleans summers had left its mortar crumbling, with bricks popping to the surface.
That’s where Nelson comes in.
“I’m part of the Santa-prep team,” he said with a grin. He learned the art of chimney sweeping from his boss, Norman Smith of A Noble Sweep, who has been doing this work for 35 years.
At the Danneel Street house, Nelson, a nimble 31-year-old, set up a two-story ladder and climbed to the roof along with his nephew, Joe Chastain, 18. The two of them checked on the main chimney and a back one, probably built for a kitchen in the days before electric furnaces and stoves.
Nelson yelled down to Iarocci that the back flue needed a metal cover to keep rain from pouring in.
Iarocci said he doesn’t even know what part of the house connects with the back chimney. It likely remained on the roof to comply with Historic District Landmarks Commission guidelines that govern old neighborhoods across the city.
Like most of the city’s chimneys, it has no functional use — except on Christmas Eve.
Somehow, the historic guidelines have been written in a way that guarantees Papa Noel can make his way into thousands of local homes that no longer have any actual need for their chimneys.
The result must be beautiful when viewed from a sleigh flying overhead, said John Stubbs, who directs the Master of Preservation Studies program at the Tulane School of Architecture. “There are plenty of chimneys to descend and leave presents and treats for the youngsters,” said Stubbs, who has been working on historic projects in the city since the 1970s.
In more modern cities, roofs may be dotted with the cylindrical metal chimneys that make Santa resort to shape-shifting. New Orleans offers the jolly old elf lots of commodious brick chimneys that can accommodate a more ample figure.
Of course, city officials offer other explanations for the preservation guidelines. Elliott Perkins, executive director of the HDLC, said the chimneys “add to the profile of buildings” and mark the rooms of older houses that were once heated by fireplaces.
Stubbs, too, sees chimneys as “fundamental in defining a home.” He loves to see four or five chimneys lined up on humble shotgun houses. “I love seeing them from an angle,” he said. “To me, it reminds me of a locomotive moving forward. It gives a building a presence, a kind of powerful look.”
It comes as no surprise that Stubbs, a longtime proponent of chimney preservation, has his own fireplace hung with stockings and bedecked with the head of a red-nosed reindeer, a 12-point buck that his father rebuilt with plaster of Paris and a red light bulb that had become a Stubbs family tradition.
“There’s no question — our fireplace is always decorated with Santa in mind,” Stubbs said.
Nelson has seen similar decorations across the city for weeks. Naturally, his favorite movie is “Mary Poppins,” with its famous rooftop scene of dancing chimney sweeps, as they sing “Chim Chim Cher-ee,” the song that Nelson likes to use as his cellphone ringtone.
The lyrics are flattering to his profession. “Good luck will rub off when I shake hands with you,” he said, extending his sooty fingers. “Or blow me a kiss — that’s lucky too.”
Families in today’s New Orleans don’t rely much on fireplaces for heat, unlike in the 1800s and early 1900s, when singing chimney sweeps cried “Rrrrramony,” short for “ramoneur,” the French word for chimney sweep.
In 1974, an obituary for 71-year-old Perry Tillman, said to be the city’s last traditional chimney sweep, noted that he liked to carry a sack containing his work equipment: a shovel, brush, broom, flashlight and “a sheaf of palmetto straw tied to the end of a long rope.”
Now, modern wire brushes go down the chimney on a rope, though Nelson keeps a few of the old broom handles, just in case.
He usually pulls out his equipment in October, when the first cold nights roll around. Then, all through November and December, he’s working long days. “After Christmas, nobody calls,” he said.
Perhaps the weather merely gets warmer in January, he said. But Nelson prefers to believe that it’s all timed to the big sleigh and the man who flies in it on Christmas Eve. “I think it’s Santa,” he said.