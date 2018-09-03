A school kitchen menu might not be the first place you’d expect to find Emeril Lagasse’s andouille-crusted redfish or double-cut pork chops, but many of the celebrity chef’s signature recipes will soon be making their way to the schoolyard — albeit with a slightly healthier and more kid-friendly focus.
Emeril’s Culinary Garden and Teaching Kitchen, a new initiative from the celebrity chef's charitable foundation, aims to help schools with the funding needed to integrate culinary gardens and teaching kitchens as part of an interactive curriculum that meets national standards.
The program is designed to introduce elementary- and middle-school-age children to the world of food by integrating gardening and cooking concepts in the classroom while at the same time teaching them valuable life skills.
Lagasse and his wife, Alden, formed the nonprofit Lagasse Foundation in 2002, and their latest initiative joins a string of philanthropic projects aimed at creating opportunities to help young people reach their full potential through culinary, nutrition and arts education.
Best known for its signature fall event, Boudin, Bourbon and Beer, the foundation has granted more than $10 million to charities through roughly 250 different grants.
The effort joins a number of similarly focused projects around the country aimed at helping children gain a better understanding of where their food comes from while developing healthy eating and cooking habits.
A pioneer in the movement was famed California chef Alice Waters, who in 1995 launched the Edible Schoolyard Project, an “edible education” effort that worked to foster healthier eating habits by connecting students and educators with organic gardening practices and integrated kitchen classroom learning.
What’s unique about the Lagasse Foundation’s multipronged approach, according to foundation President Brian Kish, is that the schools chosen to participate will receive five-year grants, which will help with the startup capital needed to build a teaching kitchen, as well as ongoing support to ensure the implementation of a full curriculum in the long run.
“We believe that if you get engaged at an early age and you have this fun, fresh perspective on food that you’re going to adopt these habits and really change the way that you live,” Kish said. “But it’s got to be a constant thing.”
The program was developed over two years, with help from a national task force that included chefs, farm-to-school experts and educators. Kish said the program was inspired by the foundation’s ongoing work with similar culinary education programs as well as Lagasse’s own upbringing.
In a promotional video released by the foundation, the chef shared how he developed a deep relationship with food as well as an understanding of where it came from.
“My uncle and my dad had a farm; we had a garden in the backyard,” Lagasse says. “I learned about the importance of seeds. I learned the importance of the soil — how to harvest it the right way but then how to cook it: a natural way of doing things from seed to soil to the table. I want to share that with young people.”
Part of the program’s mission is to help schools in underserved communities with the financial assistance they need to operate both a garden and a teaching kitchen with integrated programs that can be sustained for a longer period of time.
The funding also allows schools to expand and enhance their existing gardens, build a teaching kitchen, provide a custom K-8 garden and cooking curriculum, and teacher training.
Kish said the grants will cover up to 75 percent of the actual cost to create the facilities (gardens are cheap, but kitchens can get costly) and will depend on each school’s particular size and need. Included in the curriculum are more than 100 of Emeril’s recipes, which have been simplified for classroom tutorials.
Currently, the program is in the early stages of being rolled out at Seaside Charter Schools in Jacksonville, Florida. Several schools in California; Louisiana; Nevada; Austin, Texas; and Washington, D.C., are also under consideration. By 2023, the foundation hopes to have the program running in at least 10 schools nationwide.
The program will target K-8 schools that serve middle- to low-income students in rural, suburban and urban areas and ideally have 500 to 700 students. Schools that have an existing operational school garden, space to build a teaching kitchen and staff experienced with experiential teaching practices are also encouraged to apply.
“The program is fully integrated. This isn’t just an afterschool program or elective,” Kish said. “The schools that choose to do this have to go all in.”