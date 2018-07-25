A court hearing set for Thursday has been put on hold while officials with the long-troubled New Orleans African American Museum of Art, History and Culture seek to ward off a lawsuit over a $1 million loan held by a group of New Orleans businessmen.
The group, led by New Orleans attorney and real estate investor John Cummings, is operating as a limited-liability company called Treme Guardian.
The lawsuit, filed July 12 in Orleans Parish Civil District Court, alleges the Treme museum has failed to make payments on the loan, has not maintained adequate insurance coverage on its buildings and has refused to open its financial books to be examined and audited.
The lawsuit seeks an injunction that would order the museum to comply with the loan's terms. A hearing was due to be held Thursday before Judge Melvin Zeno. Instead, Cummings said, the two sides will meet Friday and try to work toward a resolution that would set the museum back on track.
The museum at 1418 Gov. Nicholls St. has been closed since 2013 because of financial woes and serious problems with its buildings.
But Cummings — who in 2014 opened the Whitney Plantation in Wallace, described as America's first museum focused on slavery — said he believes it’s still possible to turn the beleaguered museum into “one of the major attractions in New Orleans.”
“We’re interested in preserving a Treme jewel, a city jewel, and I’m completely confused as to why the board has forced the lawsuit,” he said. “I don’t know what else to say.”
Michael Griffin, the president of the museum board and president and CEO of Daughters of Charity Services of New Orleans, declined comment.
The loan to the museum was made in 2016 by First NBC Bank, the New Orleans-based bank that failed in April 2017. The loan was backed by the museum's real estate.
In the aftermath of First NBC's collapse, federal banking regulators assumed control of nearly $1 billion of its loans. Most of the loans were auctioned off to out-of-state investors.
But with the Treme museum’s blessing, Cummings' group bought its debt directly from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., even negotiating with the agency to knock off $900,000 of additional debt in the process.
The terms called for the loan to be repaid in three years at 3 percent interest, Cummings said.
He said the Treme Guardian group worked out a deal to take over the loan to keep it from being sold to an out-of-town buyer who probably would have seized and sold the museum property in order to recoup a profit.
“We had an agreement the day that we bought the mortgage note, and it got off-course,” Cummings said. “I think we’re going to try to put it back on course.”
After buying the note, Cummings said, the museum’s board refused to work with his group, leaving it with no choice but to file the lawsuit. “We’ve tried everything that we know how to do,” he added.
The group’s lawsuit alleges that the museum has let the property fall into disrepair, and notes as proof that three museum structures were cited for "demolition by neglect" in April by the city's Historic District Landmarks Commission.
Those structures are “still deteriorating,” Cummings said, and “could fall down any day.”
“It’s big money,” he said of the loan. “It’s a million dollars, and the collateral is just deteriorating, and we can’t get anybody to take it seriously.”
Cummings said he doesn’t believe it’s too late to turn the museum around, although he declined to speculate about how much money it would cost to do so.
“We had people lined up to donate to the museum, and when things went south, that money’s just held in the balance,” he said. “They won’t put money into a losing proposition.”
He reiterated that he isn’t interested in taking over the museum on his own and denied that the board needs to be reconstituted, as long as it is willing to work with him.
“I’m not into regime change. I just want everybody to get out of our way so we can do it,” he said of reviving and reopening the museum. “That’s the way it has to be.”