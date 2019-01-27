The Rev. Richard Bell worries that the three-story T.J. Semmes Elementary School building on Jourdan Avenue will collapse one day with a mighty rumble, showering neighborhood houses and cars with bricks.
“It could fall any day,” said Bell, a co-chairman of A Community Voice for the Lower 9th Ward. “This place is caving in on itself. It’s a health hazard.”
Mark Holian, 78, who has lived across from the school’s North Rampart Street side for 45 years, shook his head to see the current condition of the once-sturdy building. “I have an affinity for this building. When I first moved here, it was so solid and so pretty,” he said.
Holian craned back his head to take in the building’s full scope. “When you think about it, it’s amazing how long it stood there with almost no upkeep,” he said. “It withstood years and years of neglect.”
A past owner, former state Sen. and City Councilman Jon Johnson, appears to have milked the building for his own gain.
Its current owner, a company called 1008 Jourdan Avenue, purchased the building in 2017 and has been working to put together a development plan that included historic restoration tax credits, said one of the owners, Michael Tubre.
As long as the four exterior walls can be made stable, even some badly neglected buildings can be salvaged.
Tubre, for instance, worked to create apartments in the former McDonogh 16 School on St. Claude Avenue, which had been a longtime "squat" for homeless people. Alembic Community Development redid the Myrtle Banks School building on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard despite a fire that collapsed the third floor and the roof on its second floor. And last year, ArtSpace Bell School Apartments opened in the former Andrew J. Bell School building, even though nearly all the building’s interior had been destroyed because of a badly leaking roof that wasn’t repaired for years after Katrina.
In recent months, the owners of the former Semmes School felt their plans were coming together. They’d worked all summer with a school that had expressed interest in relocating there. In mid-December, engineers had finished a plan to shore up the historic brick building.
Shoring was an essential step, because one wall had already collapsed over the summer, Tubre said.
Then, a few days after the shoring plan was complete, a second wall collapsed.
“It’s such a shame,” said Tubre, who toured the building in late December with an official from the city’s Office of Code Enforcement. Though an insurance company will make the final decision, Tubre thinks the building’s fate is clear. “I’m pretty sure we’re going to tear it down,” he said.
It’s been a hard few months for the school. At some point in late 2018, there was a fire within the building, likely set by squatters, neighbors said. Then, in December, a large chunk of the roof collapsed, kicking out large portions of the walls as it fell.
Bell, who lives several blocks away, smelled burned wood and followed his nose to the school. He found gaping areas near the top of the building where the bricks had fallen in, allowing the wind to carry the odor to his house.
T.J. Semmes School was built in 1900 and operated as an elementary school until 1978, when it was closed because of financial problems. It was one of the earliest schools in New Orleans to be desegregated, in 1962.
In 1985, the Orleans Parish School Board sold the building for $351,000 to the nonprofit Ninth Ward Housing Development Corp., which was run by Johnson, who also ran New Orleans Health Corp. from the building. In 2012, Johnson pleaded guilty to taking federal grants intended to gut and remediate mold at the building. He funneled the money to his unsuccessful campaign for state Senate in 2007, according to court filings.
Johnson, reached this past week, said he doesn’t recall much about repairs done to the building, but he believes that his nonprofit added a new roof before Katrina.
In 2009, the nonprofit had filed for a permit to install a new roof and repair the decking and sheathing. None of the neighbors interviewed recall seeing that roof installed; they wonder if the work permit was required to obtain the federal rebuilding grants that Johnson diverted to his campaign.
In 2017, the Ninth Ward Housing Development Corp. sold the old school for $675,000 to 1008 Jourdan Avenue.
Tubre said the walls were in good shape at the time, noting that the bricks were made by the Salmen Brick Co., which went out of business around 1920. However, the new owners had determined that they could replace any missing masonry with specially made bricks fashioned by St. Joe Brick Works on the north shore.
But the leaking roof did them in, Tubre said. It rotted the rafters and the roof to the point of collapse. And now, given the level of damage that the building sustained, it may be ineligible for historic restoration tax credits, which require a building that is 75 percent intact.
Right now, the school requires both immediate shoring and masonry work, which are difficult to do at the same time on a precarious structure like this, Tubre said. “It’s like patting your head and rubbing your tummy at the same time, but with danger involved,” he said.