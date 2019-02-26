St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s deputies booked 23-year-old Kaelon Terrance Charles with second-degree murder on Monday, in connection with a fatal shooting in Reserve on Jan. 31.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Charles shot and killed 29-year-old Ashton Fleming that day in the 100 block of Northwest First Street in Reserve, where both men were from.
Deputies responded to a complaint there of a man not breathing inside a residence at around 3:25 p.m. on Jan. 31, before finding Fleming inside with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Coroner’s Office.
Charles has already been in custody since Feb. 3, when he was booked with illegal possession of a stolen firearm and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling in a separate case.
His bail is set at $275,000, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies are not aware of a motive at this time.