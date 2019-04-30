A deal to increase taxes on hotels and short-term rentals in New Orleans to provide money for infrastructure has been finalized, sources familiar with the plan said Tuesday afternoon.

An announcement is planned for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the state Capitol in Baton Rouge.

The announcement will cap months of sparring between Mayor LaToya Cantrell and tourism industry officials over her push to get more of the tax revenue that now goes to marketing groups and the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center redirected to help fund the Sewerage & Water Board and to pay for street repairs in New Orleans.

On Monday, sources familiar with the proposal said a tentative plan would see hotel taxes in New Orleans increase by 1 percentage point. Taxes on short-term rentals would rise by 6.75 percentage points, bringing them in line with taxes on hotels. The taxes on the rentals would be split between the city, which would get 75 percent of the money generated, and the tourism-promotion group New Orleans & Company.

Together, those changes would bring in about $27 million a year.

The state is also putting together a one-time cash infusion of $48 million for the S&WB, which has been financially unstable since it went on an emergency spending spree in the wake of 2017 summer floods. That money would include $28 million from the Convention Center's substantial reserves, sources said.

The plan will still need to be approved state Legislature and the short-term rental tax may require approval from voters in New Orleans.