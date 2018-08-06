A woman is missing and a man was rescued from Lake Pontchartrain after their sailboat was found unoccupied in the lake, officials said.
Michael Lee Farley, 43, was rescued about one mile north of Lakeshore Drive in Lake Pontchartrain around 7 a.m. Monday, the Coast Guard said in a news release. He was reportedly in good condition.
Sadie Thibodeaux, 32, of Baton Rouge is still missing, the Coast Guard said.
Shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday, the Coast Guard received a report of an unmanned sailing vessel, the Good Humor, with a dog and cellphones onboard. The Coast Guard and other agencies searched overnight for the missing people.
A New Orleans police spokesman said the man and woman had been boating Sunday when they went into the water for unknown reasons.
The man's boat was found near the University of New Orleans campus. It was unoccupied and adrift in the lake, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coast Guard at 504-365-2200 or NOPD at 504-658-6030.