The state Department of Transportation and Development will take one final round of public input Tuesday on its preferred plan to get vehicles from Interstate 10 to the new terminal expected to open in May at Louis Armstrong International Airport.

The $147 million road project is crucial to the airport's new $1.3 billion terminal, but it will arrive at least three years later than it's needed to help travelers bypass congested surface roads on their way to the Kenner airport.

In the meantime, drivers will have to slog their way through multiple traffic lights on Loyola Drive, regardless of the direction they're coming from.

The plan, known as Alternative 1, calls for the construction of three flyovers at Loyola Drive and will require the acquisition of about seven acres of land as well as 18 structures, including a Kenner fire station.

It has always been DOTD's preferred approach, costing less money, requiring less land and dislocating fewer buildings than the two other plans on the table, which include a cloverleaf design and diverted north/south traffic.

The public meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at the Susan Park Playground gymnasium at 502 Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Kenner. It will be the last public presentation of the plan before it is submitted to the Federal Highway Administration for approval.

The new terminal, which will include three concourses, new restaurants and updated baggage-handling systems, will replace the existing facility at Louis Armstrong and shift the airport's center of gravity to the northern end of the property.

Even though it's closer to the interstate, drivers coming to it from New Orleans and Metairie who normally take the existing flyover to the airport access road will have to use a three-stoplight stretch of Loyola Drive until the new road project is completed.

Drivers coming from the west will exit at Loyola on the existing off-ramp before passing through two stoplights.

As for parking, the new terminal project will increase the number of parking spaces from about 5,700 to just over 8,000, but the new long-term parking won't be ready when the terminal opens, and those looking for that less-expensive option will have to park near the existing facility until the new long-term parking is finished.

Although the new terminal has been in the works since 2013, the city didn't get the ball rolling on the necessary road work until 18 months later, creating much of the lag time between the completion of the two projects.

Meanwhile, Kenner has locked horns with DOTD about how much money the state will provide for moving Fire Station No. 38, which will have to be relocated because it sits on Loyola Drive north of Veterans Memorial Boulevard, right where the flyovers will need to be built. Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn has asked for $5.1 million to buy land and build a new station, but the state has offered only $3 million.

Also, residents of the nearby Veterans Heights/Susan Park neighborhood have said the state and the airport did not do enough to get their input on the potential impact of the new terminal.

They say the steady coming-and-going of trucks during construction has been a disruption because it cuts right through the middle of their neighborhood. And the road project promises to bring even more headaches, not to mention the necessary acquisition of neighborhood properties.

DOTD has said the road project will take three or four years to complete. It will be funded by a combination of Regional Planning Commission money, local funds and state bonds.

Airport traffic has grown 60 percent over the last decade, and a record 12 million passengers passed through Louis Armstrong last year.