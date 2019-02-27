Jefferson Parish Council members on Wednesday urged Parish President Mike Yenni’s administration to make public even the most basic details surrounding the decision to suspend the director of the parish’s animal shelters.
It remains to be seen whether one of them will have to make a public records request to get the information.
The matter came up at the council’s monthly meeting, at which the head of the parish’s Human Resources Department said portions of the parish’s investigation into shelter management are ongoing.
The administration suspended Robin Beaulieu without pay for six weeks and fired the chief animal control officer, Melinda “Mimi” Olsen, following an investigation into allegations against them by two employees that included bullying, workplace and sexual harassment, and mistreatment of animals.
However, the Yenni administration acknowledged the existence of the investigation last month only after being pressed by council members, who had begun receiving calls from the media and residents who had heard the two women had been suspended with pay during the inquiry.
Yenni and Human Resources Director Peggy Barton reiterated Wednesday that there are no plans to release any information about the investigation. But they said council members could put in a public records request with the Parish Attorney’s Office, a suggestion that struck several council members as odd.
Council members Chris Roberts and Jennifer Van Vrancken said public interest in the issue is significant, and if there is information that can be released, the administration would be the best judge of what that is.
“We at least need to have some reasoning about why those decisions were made, to the extent that the law allows,” Roberts said.
Yenni noted that the parish disciplines or terminates employees all the time and doesn’t make announcements about it, but Roberts said that even the military and law enforcement agencies disclose discharges and desk-duty assignments.
Councilman Dominick Impastato said that if nothing else, residents need to know when the investigation is concluded.
“Parts of it are concluded; parts of it are ongoing,” Barton replied. “Some new information came out when we interviewed witnesses that require further investigation.”
Van Vrancken suggested council members work with the Parish Attorney’s Office to figure out what can be said publicly by the next meeting, though she and others indicated they were willing to make a public records request, if necessary.
Several critics of Beaulieu spoke to the council. Former volunteer Angelle Crochet said the history of complaints about Beaulieu’s management style, which included a 2016 HR investigation that found employees were afraid of workplace retaliation, showed a pattern of behavior the parish should not ignore.
Beaulieu has been barred from publicly addressing the current allegations, but she said that complaints in 2012 were the work of disgruntled employees.
“In 2012, having issues come up that needed to be litigated over labor relations is understandable,” said another speaker, Lisa Wilson. “But seven years later still being plagued with constant issues with mismanagement … I just feel like it puts Jefferson Parish in an extremely bad position as far as liability goes.”
Kenner resident Al Morella said that for him it was enough that the parish had to pay out roughly $175,000 in a settlement with a former shelter employee.
Crochet said that none of the employees and former employees who submitted sworn affidavits to the parish attorney saying Beaulieu had coached their testimony during a wrongful-termination hearing for another employee have been interviewed.
A representative of the Parish Attorney's Office confirmed receipt of the affidavits, telling the council they were passed on to the Human Resources Department.