Kenner and state transportation officials have reached an interim agreement that will allow work to begin on much-needed Loyola Drive improvements ahead of the scheduled opening of the new airport terminal next year.

The city and the state had been at an impasse over how much the state should pay to aid the city's relocation of Kenner Fire Station 38, which sits in the Loyola Drive neutral ground just north of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

That neutral ground is where new lanes of Loyola are slated to go to ease traffic to the new terminal at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

Under the terms of the interim agreement, the state will pay the city $3.46 million to move the station. The total includes $2.44 million to fund the construction of a new station, $800,000 to pay for the land, $179,000 to help the city pay for renting a replacement facility for two years, and other items, according to the agreement.

The city will vacate the old fire station by Jan. 10.

The agreement was approved unanimously and without discussion at the Dec. 21 Kenner City Council meeting. But that doesn't mean the two sides are done talking.

"The parties have not been able to negotiate a full and final settlement," the agreement says, but this agreement was put in place because work on Loyola Drive needs to start as soon as possible.

The city has reserved the right to seek further state money for the relocation, according to the agreement.

Fire Station 38 has been the center of a battle between the city and the state for months. The state needs the space to begin widening Loyola Drive ahead of the expected opening of the new airport terminal. The city said the money the state had offered was not sufficient to provide the city with a "functional equivalent," which the law requires.

The dispute culminated in a heated exchange of words. Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn wrote in a letter to state Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson that the state was not negotiating in good faith.

"We will do our best to rise to the challenge, but we will need your best efforts as well," Zahn wrote. The city was asking for $5.1 million to relocate the station.

Wilson disputed those claims, saying that what the state was offering was more than fair. The state offered about $3 million.

The Loyola Drive improvements will be a temporary fix, as the state plans a much more ambitious remake of the Interstate 10-Loyola Drive interchange that will include flyovers similar to those that now serve the present airport terminal.

That project won't be completed for several years. In the interim, the expansion of Loyola Drive will hopefully alleviate what is expected to be a greatly increased traffic load once the new terminal opens.

The city has already picked a place to build a new fire station, an undeveloped plot between Clemson and Duke streets, just off Loyola. The city recently purchased that land for $1.5 million.

